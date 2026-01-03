CALM, NOT CONDEMNATION: CARICOM CHAIRMAN DREW URGES UNITY AS REGION NAVIGATES VENEZUELA SHOCK

By Times Caribbean News Desk

As geopolitical tremors continue to course through the Caribbean following the reported U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, incoming CARICOM Chairman and Prime Minister of , , has deliberately chosen the path of restraint—calling for calm leadership and regional unity while stopping short of directly commenting on the capture itself or the growing global condemnation of the United States.

Notably, Dr. Drew avoided direct engagement with the intense international chatter now unfolding across diplomatic circles, where numerous countries have decried the operation as a violation of the sovereignty of a smaller independent state. His silence on that specific issue appears calculated rather than accidental, reflecting a cautious effort to prevent CARICOM from being pulled prematurely into an escalating global dispute.

A Region Under Pressure

Dr. Drew’s comments come amid rising regional unease sparked by U.S. targeted operations in Caribbean waters linked to alleged drug trafficking, actions that have reignited longstanding sensitivities around sovereignty, intervention, and power asymmetry in the hemisphere.

Compounding the tension, public exchanges between Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister and Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister have exposed visible fractures within CARICOM at a moment when cohesion is most critical.

Against this backdrop, Dr. Drew positioned himself not as an arbiter of blame, but as a guardian of process, tone, and regional credibility.

Strategic Silence, Deliberate Focus

While global leaders and international commentators debate whether the U.S. action constitutes an overreach against Venezuela’s sovereignty, Dr. Drew instead redirected attention to how Caribbean leaders conduct themselves in public and on the world stage.

“Recent public discussions among member states, reflecting different national perspectives, have unfolded in a way that has attracted regional and international attention,” he said. “While such differences are not unusual, they remind us of the importance of managing our dialogue with care, mutual respect and our resolute sense of regional responsibility.”

By refraining from a direct position on Maduro’s capture, Dr. Drew appears intent on preserving diplomatic space for collective CARICOM deliberation—rather than locking the region into reactive postures shaped by external narratives.

CARICOM’s Original Purpose Reasserted

Dr. Drew underscored that disagreement within is neither new nor inherently dangerous. What matters, he stressed, is where and how those disagreements are managed.

“CARICOM was never conceived as a space free of disagreement,” he emphasized. “It was created as a forum where differences could be addressed constructively, internally… with the shared understanding that our collective strength is greater than any single issue before us.”

The statement was widely interpreted as a subtle rebuke to public diplomatic sparring that risks weakening the region’s leverage amid intensifying great-power rivalry in the Caribbean basin.

Leadership at a Defining Juncture

As he prepares to assume the CARICOM chairmanship, Dr. Drew’s posture signals a preference for strategic maturity over rhetorical escalation. His call for the region to “speak louder, speak with conviction, speak with one voice” was not paired with ideological alignment on Venezuela or the United States—but with a warning that fragmentation itself is the greater threat.

In a moment when global powers are once again asserting influence in Caribbean waters, Dr. Drew’s restraint may prove as consequential as any declaration—framing CARICOM not as a chorus of competing national reactions, but as a bloc determined to think first, coordinate internally, and act with purpose on its own terms.