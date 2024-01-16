Dr. Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative and Ambassador to the UN for St. Kitts and Nevis, Presents Credentials to UN Secretary-General

UN Headquarters (Monday January 15th, 2024)In a momentous ceremony at the UN Headquarters in New York on January 15, 2024, Dr. Williams, a distinguished National Security and International Relations Specialist, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, ushering in a new chapter in her illustrious career.

Dr. Williams’ journey to this esteemed position has been characterized by a string of noteworthy accomplishments. As a former civil servant in St. Kitts and Nevis, she has traversed various ministries, contributing significantly to projects like the UNESCO Youth Poverty Alleviation through Heritage and Tourism initiative.

Her academic prowess is a cornerstone of her success, holding a Doctorate in Public Policy Administration with a focus on Terrorism, Mediation, Peace, and Homeland Security Policy. Recognized by the Hall of Fame for International Women in Emergency Management, Dr. Williams has not only excelled academically but has also showcased political acumen as a trusted advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew.

Beyond her professional roles, Dr. Williams stands as a beacon of community advocacy, women’s rights activism, and cultural preservation. Her volunteer efforts, notably the Agnes A. Williams Aspire and Achieve Scholarship, underscore her commitment to empowering the next generation.

The anticipation of Dr. Williams’ tenure at the UN is palpable in St. Kitts and Nevis, where Prime Minister Dr. Drew expresses confidence in her ability to effectively advocate for the nation’s interests globally. The gratitude extended to former Ambassador Nerys Dockery highlights the continuity of dedicated service to the Federation. Dr. Williams’ ascent to this significant UN role is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the capabilities and contributions of St. Kitts and Nevis on the world stage.