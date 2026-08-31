NATASHA “SHANNY” GREY-BROOKES WITHDRAWS AS PAM CANDIDATE, CITES RESTRICTED LEADERSHIP, TRUST AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

Former PAM Political Leader says she was “straitjacketed,” insists her political service was never about titles, and declares: “My commitment to East Basseterre has never been tied to a ballot paper.”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 31, 2026 — The political landscape in St. Kitts has been rocked by another major development as former People’s Action Movement (PAM) Political Leader Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes has officially withdrawn her candidacy for Constituency Number One, East Basseterre, on behalf of PAM.

The dramatic announcement comes just one month after Grey-Brookes stepped down as Political Leader of the historic party, effective July 31.

And this time, her statement goes considerably further.

In a lengthy and deeply personal declaration, Grey-Brookes spoke about trust, leadership autonomy, internal resistance, sacrifice and what she described as systemic challenges within the People’s Action Movement.

“Trust is the bedrock of leadership. It is the indispensable cornerstone upon which genuine public service is built,” Grey-Brookes stated.

She said a leader must be able to trust the team around her — and must also be given sufficient freedom to execute a vision.

Then came one of the strongest passages of the statement.

Grey-Brookes said that when a political leader finds herself “straitjacketed at every step,” with her hands tied, vision constrained and capacity to act restricted, there comes a point when continuing to battle inside such a structure no longer makes sense.

“Leadership without the autonomy to deliver meaningful progress is merely a title,” she declared.

Those comments are Grey-Brookes’ characterization of her experience within PAM and are likely to fuel fresh public discussion about the circumstances surrounding her departure from the leadership.

Public reporting previously confirmed that Grey-Brookes resigned as PAM Political Leader effective July 31, 2026. At the time, PAM described the move as a strategic realignment that would allow her to devote greater energy to East Basseterre and the party’s wider election campaign.

But her latest decision represents a major change.

Grey-Brookes said she formally notified PAM’s chairman-elect and general secretary on August 28, 2026, that she was withdrawing as the party’s candidate for East Basseterre.

“POLITICS WAS NEVER A VANITY PROJECT”

Grey-Brookes repeatedly stressed that her years of political involvement were motivated by service rather than position.

“Politics for me has never been a vanity project,” she stated.

She recalled serving PAM in numerous capacities, including assistant general secretary, treasurer, deputy chairperson, deputy political leader, general secretary and eventually political leader.

But she suggested that holding senior office means little without the ability to function effectively.

“When I rolled up my sleeves, it was to fight for the people,” she said.

“When I spent late nights strategizing, it was to uplift our movement for the people.”

And when she put her professional career, personal life, resources, time and energy on hold, Grey-Brookes said she did so for one purpose — the people.

A MESSAGE THAT WILL RAISE QUESTIONS INSIDE PAM

Grey-Brookes also appeared to take aim at internal political dynamics without identifying individual party members.

“Some prefer to stay on the sidelines while others bear the burden and do the heavy lifting, simply to ensure a cleaner playground where the dust settles,” she said.

She argued that a supporting political team must empower its leader and keep citizens at the centre of its work.

“Wisdom teaches us to plant your seeds where they will grow, in fertile soil where genuine care, hard work and dedicated service can bear real fruit for the community,” she stated.

The comments arrive at a particularly sensitive moment for PAM.

The party is scheduled to elect its next Political Leader at a Special Caucus on September 1, 2026, following Grey-Brookes’ resignation. Publicly available reports confirm that the leadership position became vacant after her departure at the end of July.

Her withdrawal from East Basseterre now creates another major political question for the party: who will carry PAM’s banner in Constituency Number One?

“I WILL NOT BE DISAPPEARING”

Despite withdrawing as PAM’s candidate, Grey-Brookes made it unmistakably clear that she does not intend to abandon East Basseterre.

“East Basseterre, you are extraordinarily dear to my heart,” she stated.

“And I promise you this: I have worked for you before I became a candidate in 2021, and I will not be disappearing.”

She highlighted several community initiatives developed during her years of involvement in the constituency, including a book club, back-to-school programmes, Easter activities, Christmas events, soup kitchens, seniors’ breakfasts, food hamper distributions, clothing drives and community cleanups.

Grey-Brookes said she has also spent approximately two-and-a-half years canvassing communities from Fourth Street through to the Southeast Peninsula.

“I believe that connection with the people should be outside an election cycle,” she said.

Her immediate community programme will continue.

Grey-Brookes announced a pop-up school supplies distribution for Taylor’s Village at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, followed by another back-to-school initiative the following weekend.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

Perhaps the biggest unanswered question is now political.

Grey-Brookes has withdrawn from PAM’s East Basseterre ticket.

She has stepped down as PAM Political Leader.

But she has not announced an end to her involvement in public life.

Instead, her statement repeatedly emphasizes continued service, community organization, youth development, senior support, entrepreneurship, economic opportunity and attracting community-centred investment into East Basseterre.

“My commitment to the people of East Basseterre has never been tied to a ballot paper or a party position,” she stated.

“It is anchored in a genuine, lifelong dedication to seeing our community thrive.”

For PAM, the development comes at a pivotal moment as it prepares to install a new leader.

For East Basseterre, it potentially reshapes a constituency contest that Grey-Brookes had spent years preparing to fight.

And for Natasha “Shanny” Grey-Brookes, one chapter has clearly closed.

Whether another political chapter is about to open remains to be seen.

She ended her statement with a message to the constituency and country:

“Thank you for your faith in me. Thank you for your prayers and your continued friendship. May God continue to bless East Basseterre and the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis.”

TIMES CARIBBEAN