T’Anna Liburd Secures Spot in NJCAA Outdoor National Championships

Freshman sprinter T’Anna Liburd from Central Arizona College has clinched her place in the upcoming NJCAA Outdoor National Championships after an impressive performance at the Triton Invitational, hosted by the University of California San Diego.

In a thrilling display of speed and determination, Liburd blazed through the 400m race, stopping the clock at an impressive time of 54.95 seconds. Her remarkable feat now positions her with the fifth-best time in the nation, a testament to her undeniable talent and hard work on the track.

Liburd’s journey to the national stage has been marked by dedication and perseverance. As a newcomer to collegiate athletics, she has swiftly made her mark, leaving competitors and spectators alike in awe of her exceptional abilities.

However, Liburd’s achievements extend beyond the realm of collegiate competition. In addition to her qualification for the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships, she has also earned a coveted spot in the upcoming World Athletics U20 Championships.

Her remarkable double qualification speaks volumes about her potential as a rising star in the world of track and field. With her sights set on both national and international success, Liburd is poised to make waves on the global stage.

As she prepares to represent Central Arizona College and her home country on the prestigious platforms of the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships and the World Athletics U20 Championships, all eyes will be on T’Anna Liburd as she continues to defy expectations and chase her dreams.

Stay tuned as this promising young athlete continues to rewrite the record books and inspire the next generation of track and field stars.