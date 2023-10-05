Landmark Information Sharing Agreement Strengthens Telecom Oversight in Eastern Caribbean

In a groundbreaking move towards collaborative regulation, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) in Kingston, Jamaica, the Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority (ECTEL) in Castries, Saint Lucia, and representatives from four National Telecommunications Regulatory Commissions (NTRCs) in the ECTEL Member States have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The participating NTRCs hailed from the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This MOU signifies the initiation of a crucial partnership facilitated by OUR’s Information Centre (OURIC). The centre, acting as a specialized library, houses a trove of industry-specific and regulatory information pertinent to the OUR’s mandate and vital for the execution of responsibilities by ECTEL and the NTRCs. The MOU establishes a framework for the seamless exchange of this invaluable information and resources among the signatories. It meticulously outlines the procedures and requirements governing this collaborative effort.

OUR’s Director-General, Ansord Hewitt, highlighted the genesis of this endeavor, tracing back three years when the augmentation of OURIC’s resources laid the foundation. He emphasized the collective belief that regional unity leads to stronger outcomes. Hewitt emphasized, “It also accords with my own thinking that while our regional leaders continue to work at the macro and state levels to foster regional integration, we can at the institutional level, take practical steps such as we are doing today, to deepen cooperation and by so doing make our own incremental contribution.”

Cheryl Hector Fontenelle, acting Managing Director of ECTEL, echoed this sentiment, viewing the MOU as an opportunity to fortify ongoing collaboration. She underscored that collaboration is embedded in the Electronic Communications Bill (EC Bill) legislation, emphasizing that this agreement signifies a commitment to this shared vision.

Ervin Williams, CEO of NTRC, St. Kitts and Nevis, commended the initiative, recognizing OUR as a beacon of regulatory expertise and support. Williams lauded the diversity of perspectives within the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, highlighting that ECTEL and the NTRCs stand as formidable partners in this collaboration.

Under this MOU, resources will be exchanged through electronic document/content delivery, with the OUR granting access to its Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC). The agreement also mandates the inclusion of other Parties in outgoing electronic communications on regulatory matters, promoting transparency and knowledge sharing in this crucial sector. This historic partnership is set to enhance telecom oversight across the Eastern Caribbean, heralding a new era of collaborative regulatory excellence.