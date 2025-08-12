BUNGO CROWNED THE KING OF DOMINOES — SKN THREE-HAND TITANS RULE THE CARIBBEAN AND THE WORLD!

St. Kitts and Nevis Stuns the Competition to Win 2025 World Domino Tournament in Antigua

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — History has been written in the shuffle and slam of domino tiles, as St. Kitts and Nevis has been crowned 2025 Three-Hand Domino Kings of the World after a dominating performance at the World Domino Tournament in Antigua.

In a high-stakes, three-way final against fierce rivals Dominica and the USA, the national trio from SKN didn’t just win — they washed them out with precision, swagger, and steel nerves. The last and most crucial play fell into the hands of the man many now call the greatest domino player alive — the incomparable Bungo.

With the championship hanging in the balance, Bungo’s eyes scanned the table like a chess grandmaster sizing up checkmate. Then — SLAM! — the decisive tile hit the wood, sealing victory. The Kittitian crowd erupted in deafening roars. Bungo rose from his seat, thrust his right arm high into the air, and broke into a jubilant victory jig toward a sea of waving SKN flags. The moment, captured on video, is already a viral legend.

Social media exploded in national pride.

“Bungo job well done, u d teacher, d master, it come down to u an u deliver,” praised Javal Hodge.

“Up… a so we do it,” added Tazume Williams.

“Bungo is a big-time teacher of dis game! He got eyes for dis,” declared Trista Wattley-Stennett.

From the deliberate, measured early rounds to the explosive championship finish, Team SKN showed the world that this tiny federation can dominate in skill, discipline, and strategy.

The Caribbean has long respected our domino talent, but after this tournament, the whisper on every island is now a shout — “Bungo is the best in the Caribbean, and maybe the world!”