BULLETS VANISH, TRUST SHATTERS: 2,000 Rounds of Ammo MISSING from Police Station—Customs Memo Leak Ignites National Firestorm

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 8, 2025

In a bombshell development that has rocked the Federation, a leaked memorandum from the Customs and Excise Department has revealed the mysterious disappearance of 2,000 rounds of ammunition from a police station in St. Kitts—fueling a wave of national outrage, suspicion, and demands for answers at the highest levels of government.

The internal memo, marked “confidential” and reportedly circulated among top-tier government and security stakeholders, outlines Customs’ formal complaint to the administration over the unaccounted ammunition. The bullets, previously held under a joint custody agreement between Customs and the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, have allegedly vanished without proper documentation or explanation.

THE SILENCE THAT SCREAMS

What’s setting the country ablaze isn’t just the missing ammunition—it’s the deafening silence from the country’s leadership. Despite being reportedly briefed on the situation months ago, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has remained tight-lipped. The Commissioner of Police has issued no statement. And senior Customs officers have refused to answer questions from the press.

The lack of transparency has only intensified suspicion, especially amid unconfirmed reports that senior police personnel may be under scrutiny in connection to the disappearance.

“This is a matter of national security—not a misplaced office file,” said a source familiar with the leak. “We’re talking about thousands of rounds of ammunition—gone. If they’re in the wrong hands, we’re looking at a powder keg waiting to explode.”

WHERE DID THE BULLETS GO?

Stored under a formal agreement meant to enhance cooperation between law enforcement and Customs, the ammunition was intended for secure joint operations. That agreement—and the protocols surrounding it—are now being dissected by watchdog groups and opposition figures alike.

“The system clearly failed,” one opposition senator stated. “And someone needs to be held responsible. This isn’t just negligence—it could have deadly consequences.”

RISK TO THE PUBLIC

With the country already grappling with concerns over illegal firearms and rising violence, the possibility that this ammunition could fuel criminal activity has ignited fear across communities.

Civil society organizations are demanding an independent probe, calling the situation a test of the government’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and national security.

“This is not the time for damage control or backroom spin,” said a representative from the National Security Coalition. “This is the time for truth and leadership.”

TRUST ON THE BRINK

As the government remains silent and the people grow restless, the crisis deepens. Will the administration come clean, or will the truth about the vanished bullets remain buried?

One thing is certain: 2,000 rounds of missing ammunition has now fired a thousand questions—and the public wants answers.

This is a developing story.