COMMUNITY CHAMPION STEPS UP: Seymour Williams Donates Two Treadmills to Strengthen SKN Defence Force Fitness Programme

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Prominent businessman and fitness advocate Sylvester “Seymour” Williams has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to national development and community wellness with the donation of two treadmills to the St.Kitts-Nevis Defense Force .

Mr. Williams, widely known through Life Fitness Center SKB and Island Auto Supplies, made the generous contribution as part of his longstanding support for the nation’s security forces and their physical readiness initiatives.

The expressed sincere gratitude for Mr. Williams’ continued generosity, noting that the latest donation will further enhance the Force’s training and wellness capabilities.

Acting Commander Major Sutton praised Williams for his consistent assistance over the years, highlighting the important role he has played in helping to build and equip a dedicated fitness space for Defence Force personnel.

“He has been instrumental in developing a fitness environment that promotes health, resilience, and operational readiness,” Major Sutton stated while extending heartfelt thanks for the latest contribution.

Major Sutton also assured the donor that the equipment is being properly maintained and actively used daily by officers and soldiers.

The further emphasized its pride in partnering with civic-minded citizens such as Williams, whose generosity continues to strengthen the institution and reinforce the spirit of national service.

Mr. Williams has earned a reputation as one of the Federation’s quiet but impactful contributors, regularly supporting fitness, youth development, and community advancement through practical donations and outreach.

The donation comes at a time when physical preparedness and wellness remain central to the readiness and effectiveness of the nation’s uniformed services.