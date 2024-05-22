ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FARMERS HAVE HAD ENOUGH! THEY LAUNCH ONLINE PETITION FOR THE REMOVAL OF HON. SAMAL DUGGINS AS MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE

https://chng.it/DgFm889qPB

Since the installation of the new leadership at the Ministry of Agriculture, conditions for both farmers and workers in St. Kitts and Nevis have deteriorated significantly. Farmers are experiencing economic losses and find themselves excluded from critical decision-making processes that directly impact their livelihoods. The relationship between the farming community and the Ministry has soured, with farmers feeling increasingly villainized by the current administration.

The morale among Ministry workers is at an unprecedented low, plagued by rampant victimization and a toxic work environment. Mismanagement of personnel and resources has raised deep concerns, further exacerbating the dysfunction within the Ministry. The lack of experience in the current leadership has resulted in widespread inefficiency both internally and externally.

In response to these issues, the Farmers Consortium has launched an online petition calling for the immediate removal of Hon. Samal Duggins as Minister of Agriculture. The petition appeals to all those who have lost confidence in the current leadership to sign and make their voices heard, free from fear.

Petition Details:

Objective: To remove Hon. Samal Duggins as Minister of Agriculture due to mismanagement and deteriorating conditions for farmers and Ministry workers.

To remove Hon. Samal Duggins as Minister of Agriculture due to mismanagement and deteriorating conditions for farmers and Ministry workers. Call to Action: Sign the petition to express no confidence in the current leadership at the Ministry of Agriculture and to support the call for better governance and fair treatment.

How to Sign:

Scan the QR Code: Use the provided QR code to access the petition directly on Change.org. Provide Details: Enter your first name, last name, and email. You have the option to display your name and comment publicly on the petition. Agree to Terms: By signing, you accept Change.org’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and may receive occasional emails about campaigns. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Share the Petition:

In Person: Share the petition with friends and family to gather more support.

Share the petition with friends and family to gather more support. Online: Use the QR code in your own materials to spread the word and encourage others to join the cause.

Make Your Voice Heard: Sign the petition and stand with the farming community of St. Kitts and Nevis in demanding better leadership and accountability in the Ministry of Agriculture. Your support is crucial in bringing about the change needed to improve conditions for all.