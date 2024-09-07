Ministry of Health Charts Bold New Path for Improved Healthcare Leadership and overall Transformation: Executive Leadership Retreat Ignites Vision for Improved Healthcare Resilient and Sustainable System

Basseterre, St. Kitts, 20 August 2024 [Ministry of Health] – In a bold move to revolutionize healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Health’s senior management gathered on Friday, 16 August, for a pivotal executive retreat under the theme, *“Igniting Transformational, Sustainable, and Resilient Healthcare That People Need and Expect.”*The retreat, marked by dynamic discussions and forward-thinking strategies, sought to map out a resilient and sustainable future for the healthcare system—one that responds to the needs of both residents and visitors. Setting the stage for this transformation, CEO of The Cable, Ms. Patricia Walters, delivered an impactful presentation on *“Effective Leadership for a 21st Century Ministry of Health.”* Her insights on modern leadership practices fueled the conversations, laying the groundwork for actionable change.Equally thought-provoking was the *”Provocative User/Payer Presentation”* by Mr. Glen Quinlan of Quinlan and Associates, which delved into the critical issues surrounding healthcare financing and service delivery. This presentation sparked deep reflections on the evolving challenges facing the healthcare system, leaving participants energized for meaningful reform.Breakout sessions, focused on finance, communication, complaint handling, and overcoming barriers to progress, allowed participants to brainstorm practical solutions to the sector’s most pressing challenges. These collaborative discussions reinforced the Ministry’s commitment to tackling obstacles head-on and delivering on its promise of improved healthcare.Acting Permanent Secretary, Mr. Curtis Martin, highlighted the significance of this retreat in shaping the future of healthcare. In a powerful statement, he declared, *“There is lots of work that lies ahead of us, but we are up to the task as we make a paradigm shift in healthcare. Our journey continues brick by brick. We invite you to come along with us as we close the gaps in any deficiencies and create winning behaviours.”*The Ministry’s commitment to its guiding principle, *“People first, Quality Always,”* remains unwavering, as it continues to prioritize the healthcare needs and expectations of both residents and visitors with a focus on excellence and innovation.With this retreat, the Ministry of Health has signaled its readiness to lead the charge in transforming the healthcare system, promising a brighter, healthier future for all.