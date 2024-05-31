Former Ministers Sam Condor and Dwyer Astaphan Disavow Allegations in WhatsApp Message Calling for Revocation of Appointment of Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas over MSR RICO Lawsuit

Former ministers Sam Condor and Dwyer Astaphan have swiftly responded to a circulated WhatsApp message attributing false statements to them regarding the appointment of Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas. The message, disseminated earlier this week, purported that Condor, Astaphan, and advisor Austin Edinborough had urged Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew to revoke Dr. Douglas’s appointment amid legal proceedings against him. It alleged concerns that the lawsuit involving CBI Public Benefactor Phillipe Martinez would overshadow the government’s agenda.Both Astaphan and Condor have unequivocally refuted the claims made in the circulated message. Astaphan, in a press release dated May 31, 2024, expressed his displeasure with the article, labeling it as “false, mischievous, and malicious.” He called upon the author and publisher to retract and apologize promptly.Astaphan’s statement underscores the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for accountability and integrity in public discourse. The swift response from both former ministers reaffirms their commitment to truth and transparency in political communication.Condor also reiterated his unwavering support for the PM Drew administration, further distancing himself from the circulated message.As the controversy unfolds, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of verifying information before dissemination and upholding ethical standards in public discourse.

The circulated message reads:

“JUST IN!!!

Special advisor to PM Drew Austin Edinborough, Sam Condor and Dwyer Astaphan has called on Prime Minister Dr. Drew to revoke the appointment of Minister of Foreign Affairs Denzil Douglas pending the outcome of the serious lawsuit against him. Advisor Edinborough and other have indicated that this serious lawsuit will overshadow the good governance agenda of this government once Dr. Douglas remains in the cabinet. Astaphan, Condor and Edinborough also noted there are no good reasons for the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Douglas to remain serving in that capacity while these serious allegations are pending. They noted keeping Douglas as part of the cabinet would further erode the good governance agenda.”

However, both Condor and Astaphan have categorically denied the allegations made in the message. Condor reiterated his full support for the PM Drew administration, emphasizing that he had not made any statements calling for Minister Douglas’s removal.

Similarly, Astaphan distanced himself from the circulated message, stating that he had not made any such remarks regarding Dr. Douglas’s appointment.The disavowal by Condor and Astaphan underscores the importance of verifying information before accepting it as fact, especially in the era of social media where misinformation can spread rapidly. The incident serves as a reminder of the need for responsible communication and the potential consequences of sharing unverified information.

As the controversy subsides, attention turns to the ongoing legal proceedings involving Minister Douglas and the implications for the government’s governance agenda. The statements attributed to Condor and Astaphan highlight the delicate balance between upholding principles of good governance and ensuring fair treatment in legal matters.

In conclusion, the disavowal by former Ministers Sam Condor and Dwyer Astaphan underscores the importance of accuracy and integrity in public discourse, and serves as a reminder of the potential pitfalls of misinformation in the digital age.

Astaphan’s Statement Reads:

Press Release of G. A. Dwyer Astaphan.

May 31,2024.

I hereby publicly record my displeasure with a recently published article stating, among other things, that Mr Sam Condor. Mr Austin Edinborough and I had asked Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, to dismiss Minister Dr Denzil Douglas from the Cabinet. The statement is false and , in my opinion, is mischievous and malicious, and I call upon its author and its publisher to publicly withdraw and apologize without delay.