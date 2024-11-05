Breaking News: Antigua MP Asot Michael Found Dead in Home, Police Investigate Possible Homicide

November 5, 2024 – St. Peter, Antigua: In a shocking development, independent Member of Parliament for St. Peter, Hon. Asot Michael, has been found dead in his home, with early reports indicating possible foul play. Authorities arrived at Michael’s residence early Tuesday and discovered the 54-year-old politician in a pool of blood, sparking an immediate homicide investigation.

Michael, a well-known political figure in Antigua and Barbuda, had served as the Minister of Tourism, Economic Development, Investment, and Energy under Prime Minister Gaston Browne before moving to an independent stance in the nation’s Parliament. Known for his influence and occasionally controversial career, Michael’s death has sent shockwaves through the nation and raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding his tragic end.

Law enforcement officials have cordoned off the scene as forensic teams work meticulously to gather evidence. While specific details about the incident remain scarce, police sources indicate they are not ruling out foul play as they piece together the events leading to Michael’s untimely death.

News of Michael’s passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from officials and citizens alike, with many expressing grief over the loss of a prominent figure in Antigua and Barbuda’s political landscape. Friends, colleagues, and supporters of Michael are left reeling as the investigation unfolds, awaiting answers in this heartbreaking and mysterious case.

Updates on the investigation will follow as authorities work to determine the cause of death and bring clarity to this disturbing incident.