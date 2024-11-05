MONTSERRAT DELEGATION READY FOR THE UK-CARIBBEAN TRADE AND INVESTMENT FORUM

STARTS

4th November 2024 – Brades, Montserrat – A Montserrat delegation, led by The Honourable Minister John Osborne (Jr) will attend the UK-Caribbean Trade and Investment Forum in London from 5 to 7 November 2024 in Central London.

This major intergovernmental and private sector summit, hosted by DMA Invest, will feature a range of roundtables, panel discussions and side meetings, bringing together political leaders from across the Caribbean, UK Government Departments and leading UK international businesses.

Montserrat will have a prominent and visible role at the Forum:

Hon. Osborne will be a panellist in one of the key sessions at the Forum, alongside Ministers from Belize, Guyana, Bahamas, and Trinidad and Tobago. The Minister will talk about why UK businesses should invest in Montserrat and highlight opportunities across a range of sectors.

A private area will be especially reserved for Montserrat where the Montserrat delegation will be having one to one meetings, with pre-selected UK businesses active in the area of interest.

Roundtable discussions with selected investors on Maritime and Logistics, Renewable Energy, Ports and Harbours Development, Airports and Resilient Infrastructure.

Montserrat will showcase two new brochures especially prepared for the event to be shared with UK Investors; An Invest in Montserrat Teaser and a Renewable Energy brochure.

The primary objective of the visit is to identify and shortlist suitable investors and promote Montserrat as an investment destination of choice for British companies. Sector specific opportunities will be discussed at a subsequent UK-Montserrat roundtable event scheduled for later in the month, and followed by a UK-Montserrat Trade and Investment Forum due to take place in Montserrat early next year.

The Hon. Minister will be accompanied by Alba Smeriglio-Heimpold (Head of Programmes and Governor’s Office Lead on the UK-Montserrat Trade and Investment Project), Deonne Peters (Director of Policy) and Keiretta Farrell (Head of the Montserrat UK Office).

The Government Information Unit (GIU) will share key highlights from the event as relayed by the delegation once in London.

This initiative is part of the UK-Montserrat Trade and Private Sector Development Project, funded by the UK Government’s Green and Inclusive Growth Centre of Expertise.

