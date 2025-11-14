DR. McCARTA BROWNE LEADS PROMINENT CITIZENS IN BLISTERING CRITIQUE OF PREMIER MARK BRANTLEY’S “DIVISIVE AND DANGEROUS” COMMENTS

SKN TIMES SPECIAL REPORT



Premier Mark Brantley is facing one of the strongest and most united waves of public condemnation in recent memory, after issuing a deeply inflammatory Facebook post that many believe was deliberately crafted to reignite historic tensions between Kittitians and Nevisians.

His post stated:

“Those couple Kittitians who speaking out so hard against a major project for Nevis did they speak out against major projects for St Kitts like Kittitian Hill, Christophe Harbour and La Vallee? Thank God me never go August school!”

Across the Federation, outrage erupted almost instantly. But the most powerful and influential rebuke came from Dr. McCarta Browne, who became the leading voice among a growing chorus of prominent citizens condemning Premier Brantley’s rhetoric as divisive, reckless, and unbecoming of national leadership.

DR. MCARTA BROWNE: “LEADERS SHOULD UNITE, NOT DIVIDE.”

Dr. Browne’s response—measured yet devastating—quickly became the centerpiece of the public backlash.

He wrote:

“It is a troubling era in our nation when elected leaders resort to divide and conquer tactics instead of fostering unity. Leadership should be the force that binds us together under one flag, not the wedge that separates us.”

Dr. Browne, a proud Kittitian with deep Nevisian heritage, dismantled the Premier’s insinuation that Kittitians were opposing Nevisian development. She made it clear that the concerns raised about the Special Sustainability Zone (SSZ) ‘Destiny’ project are grounded in transparency, national well-being, and the long-term survival of the Federation—not petty island rivalry.

“My voice is not anti-Nevis; it is pro-people, pro-transparency, and pro-future.”

His critique cut even deeper when she challenged the motivations behind the project:

“Some appear willing to auction off the very soul of our nation. Development must uplift our people, not compromise our identity. Anything less is betrayal dressed as progress.”

SKN TIMES RESPONSE: “DIVISION MAY WIN POWER, BUT IT NEVER DELIVERS PROGRESS.”

The St. Kitts–Nevis Times also issued a strong public statement condemning the Premier’s approach:

“It is deeply disheartening when our politicians choose to reopen old wounds of division. Division may win power, but it never delivers progress.”

The publication drew parallels to the 2022 political crisis, reminding citizens of how the “Nevis fair share” narrative was weaponised to break apart a government—yet now, more than three years later, those promises remain unfulfilled.

“The fervour for ‘fair share’ has evaporated, replaced by silence and excuses.”

The SKN Times further accused the current leadership of failing to advance unity, stability, or competence.

PROMINENT CITIZENS JOIN THE CHORUS OF CRITICISM

Dr. Browne’s response opened the floodgates. Several distinguished and respected citizens from across the Federation publicly confronted Premier Brantley, urging him to rise to the level of his office rather than descend into inflammatory rhetoric.

Han Kari: “Address the issues—not people’s emotions.”

“Sir, Premier Brantley, why pretend not to understand the issues? None of the concerns raised have been political or personal. The protest is about survival.

Under no circumstances will we accept this.”

She called on the Premier to provide a substantive, policy-based response—including addressing concerns from the SKNCIC, NHCS, Charles Wilkin KC, Dwyer Astaphan, and others.

Paul Ferguson: “Stop comparing apples to oranges.”

“Were these projects done under anything similar to the Destiny arrangement, where developers can make their own laws?

This is not a Nevis issue. It is a national issue. We live in a democracy and should encourage debate.”

Ferguson reminded Brantley that Kittitians have every right to comment on a federal matter with profound implications for the entire Federation.

Alecsandr S. Roberts: “Why attack Kittitians?”

“We never attacked Nevisians. We stand with them.

But you, with all your degrees, take a punch at Kittitians. Check yourself.”

Gawain Fraites: “People are simply asking questions.”

“It’s not St. Kitts versus Nevis.

People want answers. When there are more questions than answers, scrutiny is fair.”

A PREMIER UNDER PRESSURE

The controversy has highlighted several key concerns that continue to fuel public outrage:

The unprecedented legal powers proposed for the SSZ

Fears of loss of sovereignty

A lack of transparency

Silence from the Premier on substantive issues

Repeated attempts at framing the debate as “St. Kitts vs. Nevis” rather than “people vs. bad policy”

Instead of offering clarity or reassurance, Premier Brantley chose to mock concerned citizens, further widening national divides.

A CALL FOR REAL LEADERSHIP

Dr. Browne’s intervention has shifted the national conversation from political tribalism to principled governance. Her stance embodies what many citizens across both islands are demanding:

Accountability

Transparency

Respect for democratic debate

Leadership that unifies rather than fractures

Development that protects—not sells—national identity

Her words continue to resonate:

“Development must uplift our people, not compromise our identity.”

As this debate intensifies, one thing has become clear:

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis—led by some of its most respected voices—are no longer willing to accept divisive rhetoric disguised as leadership.

The Premier’s next move will determine whether this moment becomes a turning point toward unity… or a deeper descent into division.

