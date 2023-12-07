Bounty Killer Added To “Fight The Fight” EP Launch & Stage Show

This past Monday, Sheldon Edwards – the co-founder of Pandemic Records & Entertainment LLC – announced that one of dancehall’s living legends, Bounty Killer, has been added to Jah Lama‘s upcomingEP Launch & Stage Show. The event, dubbed Fight the Fight, will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Stafton Block Factory – located on Mullett Hall Road – in Chapleton, Clarendon, Jamaica.



Bounty Killer, who also answers to the monikers Warlord, Five Star General, Ghetto Gladiator, and Poor People’s Governor, rose to prominence in the 1990s, and has been a force to be reckoned with ever since. He practically dominated the dancehall industry in the late 90s and early 2000s, and continues to record and release hit songs today.



His addition to Fight the Fight EP Launch & Stage Show has been met with excitement and jubilation by potential patrons who reside in Chapleton, Clarendon and the surrounding areas. Killer will now join Turbulence, Little Hero, and a host of other celebrated artists already on the lineup.