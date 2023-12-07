Legendary Selector Di General Pink Panther Crowned at ‘World Bash’

An emotional Di General Pink Panther expressed gratitude while reflecting on dedicating 38 wonderful years of his life to sound business. The famed selector, who has been facing health challenges, declared boldly, “I am not going to die” before bussing the crowd in true Di General Pink Panther style. He charged into a bevy of hard-hitting anthems, which had the crowd bursting at the seams in excitement.”My intent is to honor all who have given their lives to sound system culture,” says Garfield “Chin” Bourne of Irish and Chin. “As the premiere promoter in this space, I hold a unique and powerful position, which allows me to properly celebrate artists, selectors, sounds.””Sound systems are the least celebrated, despite their enormous impact. Sounds are the backbone of reggae and dancehall music and culture,” Bourne adds.