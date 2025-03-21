A Legacy of Service and Strength: The Remarkable Life of Nurse Maureen Stapleton

The island of Nevis has lost a true giant of service, faith, and community. Maureen Madina Stapleton, former Matron of the Alexandra Hospital, a pioneering nurse, an agro-processing innovator, and a beacon of strength, has passed away, just two weeks after her beloved husband, Nelson Stapleton, former Superintendent of Police. Their love and partnership were an enduring testament to faith and devotion, and now, they are reunited in eternity.

Nurse Stapleton, who dedicated over two decades to healthcare, left an indelible mark on the nursing profession in St. Kitts and Nevis. She rose through the ranks to become Matron at Alexandra Hospital, serving with unwavering commitment until her retirement on April 30, 2004. Even after stepping down from active duty, she continued shaping the profession as Nursing Registrar at the St. Christopher & Nevis Nurses and Midwives Council.

Her dedication to service extended beyond the hospital walls. She was a passionate advocate for agriculture and food security, particularly in the promotion of cassava-based products. As an agro-processor, she was a fierce believer in the health benefits of natural foods and often voiced concerns about modern dietary habits impacting the well-being of young people. She was a key participant in the Food and Agriculture Organisation’s (FAO) Bread Making Using Wet Cassava Workshop and worked tirelessly to ensure local bakeries embraced indigenous products.

Her son, Nelson Ald Stapleton Jr., shared an emotional tribute, encapsulating the profound loss felt by family, friends, and the wider community:

“Mommy went to sleep on February 26, 2025—a day I will never forget but one I wish I could erase. She was the sweetest woman you could ever meet, but don’t get it twisted—Mommy was no pushover. She stood on principle and carried a quiet strength that commanded respect. She was my guiding force, my greatest supporter, my heart and soul.”

He recounted how his mother’s generosity and nurturing spirit extended to the entire Cotton Ground community. Birthday parties at their home were legendary, not just for the celebrations, but for the sense of unity and love she fostered among children and families. Education, kindness, and faith were the pillars upon which she built her life.

Among her many achievements, winning Restaurant Week in 2015 was one of her proudest moments, where her breadfruit chowder and breadfruit rolls captivated the nation. At the annual Agriculture Fair, she was known for selling out her products—whether it was breadfruit flour, fruit preserves, wine, or ice cream—all crafted with meticulous care and deep-rooted love for her heritage.

Her dear friend Conrad Kelly paid tribute, recalling their work together on the FAO Breadfruit and Breadnut Project from 2013 to 2015. Together, they championed the propagation and utilization of local crops, representing St. Kitts and Nevis at the First UWI International Breadfruit Conference in Trinidad in 2015. Maureen’s expertise and leadership in food processing were unparalleled, making her a trailblazer in the field.

Above all, faith was her anchor. She was a devoted Christian and a powerful prayer warrior, always placing God at the center of her life. She sang in church choirs, lived by biblical principles, and instilled unshakable faith in her loved ones. Her son movingly shared:

“I firmly believe there are prayers with my name on them sitting at Heaven’s throne room, just waiting for the right time to be answered. She prayed until her very last breath.”

A woman of deep wisdom, resilience, and compassion, Nurse Maureen Stapleton was more than a nurse, an agro-processor, or a community leader. She was a matriarch, a mentor, and a guiding light to all who knew her.

In a fitting tribute, she will be laid to rest on her birthday, Sunday, April 6, 2025, ensuring that even in her passing, her life is celebrated as a gift to the world.

Rest in peace, Nurse Maureen Stapleton. Your legacy of service, strength, and love will endure for generations to come.