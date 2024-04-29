Azard Gumbs Declines PAM Leadership Bid, Eyes Deputy Political Leader Role

PAM Chairman Azard Gumbs has made waves within the party by announcing his decision not to pursue the leadership position. Instead, he has set his sights on one of the coveted deputy political leader roles. This move marks another significant milestone in Gumbs’ meteoric rise through the ranks of PAM.

Gumbs’ journey within the party began as a dedicated Pamite, evolving into leadership roles within the constituency and national executive levels. His strategic contributions and unwavering dedication have earned him widespread recognition and respect among party members.

With a background as a Runner-up State Scholar and a distinguished graduate of the University of the West Indies and Norman Manley Law School, Gumbs brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. His previous roles as a Crown Counsel and in-House Legal Counsel further attest to his commitment to public service and governance.

As he embarks on this new chapter, Gumbs’ decision underscores his desire to continue serving the party and the nation in a capacity that aligns with his strengths and aspirations. His leadership journey continues to inspire many, reflecting the essence of resilience, determination, and dedication.