HILTON NOLAN’S SUDDEN DEATH AT WARNER PARK UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

WARNER PARK SUDDEN DEATH UNDER POLICE INVESTIGATION

On May 23, 2024, officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) responded to a report of an unresponsive male at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. The man, identified as sixty-nine-year-old Hilton Nolan of Conaree, St. Kitts, was found lying on the ground in one of the spectator stands. Mr. Nolan bore no visible signs of trauma or injury. He was examined and pronounced deceased at the scene. An autopsy has been requested to determine the precise cause of death. The RSCNPF extends heartfelt condolences to all affected by this incident.