PM DREW MARKS FOUR YEARS IN OFFICE, REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO A STRONGER AND FAIRER ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, August 5, 2026 — Prime Minister the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to public service, national development and expanded opportunities as the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party government marks four years since returning to office.

The SKNLP, under Dr. Drew’s leadership, was elected to form the federal government on August 5, 2022.

Reflecting on the anniversary, the Prime Minister thanked citizens, supporters and members of the Labour movement who placed their confidence in his team and have continued to support the administration’s work.

“Four years ago today, I stood with an extraordinary team and asked the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to believe in a new direction, one rooted in service, integrity, opportunity and people-first leadership,” Dr. Drew stated.

“On August 5, 2022, you placed your trust in us. You chose better, and from that day, I have carried the weight of that confidence with humility and determination.”

The Prime Minister said his administration has spent the past four years working to improve communities, expand opportunities and strengthen support for citizens across the Federation.

He acknowledged that important challenges remain, while expressing pride in what he described as the progress achieved through collective national effort.

“There is still more to do, but I remain deeply proud of the progress we have made together,” Dr. Drew said.

The fourth anniversary comes as the government continues to promote its Sustainable Island State Agenda, which outlines priorities in areas including healthcare, education, renewable energy, water security, housing, economic development and social protection.

Government officials have repeatedly stated that the administration’s long-term objective is to build a more resilient and inclusive economy while improving the quality of life for residents of both St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister used the anniversary message to thank those who have supported the government’s programme over the past four years.

“Thank you to every comrade, supporter and citizen who continues to walk this journey with us,” he said.

“The mission remains clear: to serve our people and keep building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Dr. Drew ended his statement by wishing the SKNLP administration a happy fourth anniversary and declaring that the government’s work will continue.

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party was founded in 1932 as the St. Kitts Workers’ League and is among the Caribbean’s oldest political organisations. The party has played a central role in the Federation’s political and labour history, including the movement towards universal adult suffrage, greater workers’ rights and national independence.

As the administration enters its fifth year, public attention is expected to remain focused on the delivery of major development initiatives, improvements in essential services and the government’s wider economic and social policy agenda.