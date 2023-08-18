Antonio Maynard’s Dynamic Leadership Elevated St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board to New Heights

Mr. Antonio Maynard’s tenure as Chief Executive Officer/Director at the St. Christopher/St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board, commencing in June 2019, marked a transformative phase for the institution. Selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by global firm Deloitte and Touche, Maynard’s wealth of professional experience and adept management skills played a pivotal role in elevating the fund to one of the most proficient financial institutions in the federation.

His leadership, combined with the diligent oversight of former Boards, Directors, and the former Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, positioned the organization as a solid pillar of financial stability. The institution’s remarkable growth and resilience over the years underscored their strategic management approach.

As a new era begins under the leadership of Dr. Terrance Drew, the public remains attentive to how the organization will fare. The legacy of prudent management set by the previous leaders will be instrumental in shaping the future trajectory of the Social Security Board. This period of transition prompts keen observation from the public, who eagerly anticipate the continuation of the institution’s successes.

The contributions of former Ministers of Social Security, Mr. Eugene Hamilton and the late Vance Amory, are also noteworthy. Their exceptional leadership guided the Social Security Board towards unprecedented achievements, leaving an indelible mark on the organization’s history.