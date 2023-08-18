In 2020, Exceptional Management and Leadership enabled the St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board to Demonstrate Remarkable Resilience Amidst Pandemic Challenges

“Amidst the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board exhibited extraordinary dedication in aiding over 10,000 individuals affected by the crisis. The Board’s staff went above and beyond their duties to facilitate COVID-19 stimulus payments to those displaced due to the pandemic, contributing a staggering $23.5 million across four months. This proactive approach played a vital role in alleviating the economic hardships experienced during the pandemic.The Board’s financial stewardship remained impressive, with the fund standing at over $1.7 billion based on the last published Actuarial review spanning from 2018 to 2020. Astonishingly, the fund gained two additional years of sustainability compared to the previous review despite the global challenges posed by the pandemic. Unlike many government institutions, the Social Security Board’s accounts were up-to-date, reflecting stability and prudent management.Research also highlighted the Social Security Fund’s strong position within the Eastern Caribbean in terms of viability per capita. Even amidst a 2-year pandemic, contribution collections were stabilized, exceeding targets by over 10% by December 2022.Under the leadership of Mr. Antonio Maynard, appointed as Chief Executive Officer/Director in June 2019, the institution witnessed substantial growth and enhanced financial management. The Board’s prudent oversight, bolstered by a professional team, resulted in net total assets growing from $1.4 billion to $1.722 billion between 2015 and 2020.While the Prime Minister acknowledged recent successes, it is important to recognize that the foundation of excellence was laid years ago by the former Boards, Directors, and Ministers of Social Security. The institution’s solid position is a testament to their collective efforts.As a new government and management team takes the helm, the public remains watchful of the Social Security Board’s continued trajectory. With its history of prudent management and proactive initiatives, the Board’s legacy of financial stability and support remains an integral part of St. Kitts and Nevis’s resilience against future challenges.