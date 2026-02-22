ANNE LIBURD, OBE (1920–2007) The Mother of Caribbean Women’s Mobilisation — Architect of Empowerment, Voice of the Masses

SKN TIMES | BLACK HISTORY MONTH – HERO OF THE DAY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — In the modern political and social history of St. Kitts and Nevis, few women shaped national consciousness as profoundly as Anne Liburd. She was not merely an activist. She was an institution.

This Black History Month, SKN Times honors a woman whose life spanned colonial rule, federation, independence, and modern statehood — and who ensured that women were not spectators in history, but architects of it.

From Antigua Roots to Kittitian Nation-Builder

Born Anne Eliza Martin on 12 December 1920 in Antigua to Alice Maude Cornelius and Jacob Martin, she grew up in a household where education was sacred. Her mother, a laundress, believed fiercely in schooling as liberation. That belief would become Anne Liburd’s life mission.

After passing her Senior Cambridge Examination, she began teaching — already breaking expectations. At just seventeen, she became a mother to Clarence Fitzroy Bryant, who would later rise to serve as Minister of Education and Attorney General in St. Kitts and Nevis. Leadership ran through her household.

In 1944, she married Nevisian reservist Clement Liburd, and by 1946 relocated to St. Kitts — the island that would become the epicenter of her revolutionary social work.

The Teacher Who Rode Into History

In those early years, she cycled daily from Basseterre to Trinity School in Trinity Parish — a simple image that masks extraordinary symbolism.

A woman on a bicycle.

In colonial St. Kitts.

Teaching.

Organizing.

Raising six children — including Marcella Liburd, today the Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Anne Liburd was not raising children for comfort. She was raising leaders.

Organising the Margins

Her activism did not begin in boardrooms — it began among the working class.

She joined the labour movement, training poor women in parenting skills, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. She guided them to start businesses at a time when economic opportunity for women was narrow and often nonexistent.

When she later entered the civil service, working in finance and administration, she used her position to influence education policy in the 1960s and 1970s — decades that would define post-colonial transformation.

But her most enduring legacy lay beyond bureaucracy.

The Birth of Regional Women’s Unity

In 1970, Anne Liburd became the first president of the Caribbean Women’s Association (CARIWA) — an umbrella organization created to unite women’s groups across the Caribbean.

She did not merely accept the role.

She was re-elected three times.

This was regional leadership at a time when women were rarely at diplomatic tables.

Under her guidance, Caribbean women mobilized collectively — advocating for economic independence, legal reform, and political participation.

“Learn to Earn” — Economic Revolution in Action

As President of the National Council of Women in St. Kitts, she launched the groundbreaking “Learn to Earn” program — a model of women’s entrepreneurship training that gained acclaim not just locally, but across the Caribbean and Canada.

She understood a fundamental truth:

Political empowerment without economic independence is fragile.

“Learn to Earn” taught women how to build businesses, manage finances, and control their destinies. It was empowerment rooted in practical skill.

Voice, Speech, and the Blackboard of Democracy

In 1975, she founded the Toast Mistress Club of St. Kitts and Nevis, training women in public speaking and communication.

She believed women must not only think — but speak.

In an era before talk radio, she kept a public blackboard at Masses House listing local events and issues. It was vandalized repeatedly.

She put it back.

Every time.

That blackboard was not wood and chalk.

It was a symbol of free speech.

Labour Women and Political Leadership

When the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party created the Federation of Labour Women in 1974, Anne Liburd became its first president. She shaped a generation of female political leadership, ensuring women were trained in governance, negotiation, and strategy.

She represented Labour Women at major United Nations conferences — Mexico City, Copenhagen, Nairobi — placing St. Kitts and Nevis at the forefront of global gender discourse.

Her voice carried from Basseterre to the world stage.

Trade Union Education & Regional Democracy

Between 1982 and 1985, she co-anchored the Trade Union Education Institute and UWI interdisciplinary project, teaching Caribbean women the history of their own contributions — laborers, activists, citizens.

She later helped shape policy during the Caribbean Women for Democracy conferences across The Bahamas, Dominica, and Jamaica.

Her influence was not confined to one island.

It rippled across the region.

National and International Recognition

In 1996, she was awarded membership in the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for community service.

In 2004, she received the “Woman of Great Esteem” Award in New York for advancing women’s opportunities.

After her passing in 2007, lecturers at UWI launched the lecture series “Forever Indebted to Women”, beginning in St. Kitts and traveling to twelve countries — a tribute to women like Anne Liburd who reshaped Caribbean society.

The Entrepreneur in Retirement

Even retirement did not silence her.

She opened a specialty shop using her civil service bonus — selling local products, baked goods, ginger beer, mauby — providing income for women artisans in her community.

She practiced what she preached.

Empowerment was not theory.

It was daily bread.

Why Anne Liburd Matters Today

Anne Liburd represents a generation of Caribbean women who refused invisibility.

She trained leaders.

She shaped policy.

She built institutions.

She raised a Governor-General.

Her life challenges us to ask:

Are we building structures that empower women today as boldly as she did in the 1970s?

Are we preserving the regional unity she fought to create?

Anne Liburd, OBE

The Mother of Caribbean Women’s Mobilisation.

She did not wait for history to call her.

She wrote herself into it.

And today, St. Kitts and Nevis stands — in part — because she taught its women how to stand too.