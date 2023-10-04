Anguilla Minister Gumbs-Marie Champions Climate Action at Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai

Over 1,000 global government and industry leaders, representing 30+ countries, caucused in Dubai for the Future Sustainability Forum, highlighting the synergies between finance and sustainability, and exploring avenues to accelerate global transitions to sustainable economies.

Dubai, October 4, 2023 – The Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai saw a gathering of over 1,000 influential leaders from governments and industries worldwide, all united in their dedication to shaping a sustainable future. The event, held at the heart of the vibrant city, provided a platform for diverse perspectives and approaches to address the pressing issues of climate change and sustainable development.

The forum’s agenda was marked by notable keynote addresses from esteemed figures like H.E. Essa Kazim, Governor of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority. Fireside chats were also held with distinguished leaders including H.E. Mariam Bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE, and the Honourable Quincia Gumbs-Marie, Minister of Sustainability, Innovation, and Environment, Government of Anguilla.

Minister Gumbs-Marie, representing Anguilla, a small developing island nation, emphasized the urgent need for recognition and support in the face of climate challenges. In her feature presentation, she underscored, “Absolutely, Anguilla, like many small developing countries, needs recognition and support for its climate response efforts. Sustainable finance and climate funding mechanisms should prioritize addressing the urgent climate challenges faced by these nations before other considerations such as state identity. Climate action is crucial for the well-being of our planet, and every country deserves a fair chance to participate in the climate response.”

Anguilla, known for its stunning beaches and rich cultural heritage, is also highly susceptible to the impacts of climate change. Rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and erosion threaten not only the environment but also the livelihoods of its inhabitants. Minister Gumbs-Marie’s impassioned plea for prioritizing climate action resonated with many in attendance, shedding light on the challenges faced by island nations like Anguilla.

The forum, themed around #growing #sustainably #together, emphasized the collaborative effort required to build a resilient and inclusive global economy. The event showcased innovative approaches to sustainable finance, highlighting how financial instruments can be leveraged to drive positive environmental and social outcomes.

As discussions unfolded, a common consensus emerged: for a sustainable future, all nations, regardless of size or economic status, must have equal access to resources and support. Minister Gumbs-Marie’s advocacy for small island nations like Anguilla was a poignant reminder that the fight against climate change must be an inclusive one.

The Future Sustainability Forum in Dubai was a beacon of hope and inspiration, illuminating the path forward towards a more economically resilient, socially inclusive, and fiscally responsible world. It served as a powerful reminder that together, we have the capacity to reimagine and rebuild a better, more sustainable future for all. #anguillareimagined #economicallyresilient #sociallyinclusive #fiscallyresponsible