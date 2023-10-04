Canada-CARICOM Summit 2023: Strengthening Ties, Charting a Resilient Future

In a historic announcement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed the forthcoming Canada-CARICOM Summit, a milestone event set to take place from October 17 to 19, 2023 in Ottawa. This inaugural summit on Canadian soil marks a significant moment as leaders from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) gather to commemorate CARICOM’s 50th anniversary and bolster ties between Canada and the Caribbean.

Co-chaired by Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica, the current Chair of CARICOM, the Summit will be guided by the theme, “Strategic Partners for a Resilient Future.” Together, leaders will advance common goals, such as fostering inclusive and sustainable economies, expanding trade and investment, and championing multilateral collaboration. Climate change will be a critical focus, with specific attention to securing financing for Small Island Developing States in the Caribbean.

The Summit’s agenda also encompasses vital discussions on democratic values, human rights, regional security, and responses to ongoing crises, particularly in Haiti. In addition, Canadian business leaders and investors will engage with CARICOM leaders to explore commercial opportunities in the region.

As co-Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals Advocates group, Prime Minister Trudeau is set to leverage the Summit to further the global pursuit of a sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous future.

With over two million Canadians visiting CARICOM countries annually and a robust educational exchange, this Summit solidifies Canada’s longstanding partnership with the Caribbean. Building upon previous initiatives, this gathering represents a pivotal moment in strengthening the bond between Canada and CARICOM, setting the stage for a future marked by resilience, collaboration, and shared prosperity.