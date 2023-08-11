Electronic Communications Regulators Gather in Saint Lucia  

by SKNISEditor

August 10, 2023

Castries – Saint Lucia – 10th August 2023 – The Eastern Caribbean Telecommunications Authority/National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (ECTEL/NTRC) 24th Consultative Forum got underway on Thursday, August 10th in Rodney Bay, Saint Lucia. This is the first time since the pandemic that the leading electronic communications regulators for the Eastern Caribbean are meeting in person.

The objective of the two-day Forum is to provide an opportunity for representatives of the two entities to discuss their strategic work plans and budgetary allocation for the upcoming financial year, as well as to discuss areas for collaboration and pertinent matters unfolding in each Member State. Some of the Agenda items over the two days include the delivery of brief remarks by ECTEL’s Board of Director for Saint Lucia, Mr. Philip Dalsou; an update from each NTRC on their Universal Service Fund Projects; the regional numbering plan; the timeline for processing of licences and frequency authorizations, and price regulation issues.

ECTEL has been the regional regulatory body advising the NTRCs on electronic communications matters in its five (5) Member States namely; the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines since 4th May 2000. Essentially, ECTEL works with the NTRCs to promote consumer rights and harmonised benefits in the electronic communications sector in its Member States.

Visit www.ectel.int or follow us at @ectel on Facebook and YouTube and @ectelauthority on Instagram and Twitter for more information about our work.

-END-