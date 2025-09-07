Ambassador Edward Tao Strengthens Taiwan–St. Kitts and Nevis Ties Through Courtesy Calls and High-Level Meetings

BASSETERRE/CHARLESTOWN, September 6, 2025 — Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Edward Tao, and Mrs. Tao continued their active program of outreach this week with a series of courtesy calls and official meetings, further deepening the enduring partnership between the Federation and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

On September 5, Ambassador Tao, Mrs. Tao, and their delegation — including Secretary Christina Hsu, Taiwan Technical Mission Leader Roy Lo, and Mandarin instructor Chen Chi — paid a courtesy call on Deputy Governor-General, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, M.H. at Government House in Charlestown, Nevis. They were warmly received by Her Honour and enjoyed a cordial afternoon at the historic residence, underscoring the warmth of the bilateral friendship.

A day earlier, on September 4, Ambassador Tao met with Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, to explore opportunities for closer cooperation in sustainable development. Ambassador Tao reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to supporting the Federation’s Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA) and highlighted the importance of collaboration as both nations prepare for active participation in COP30 in Belém, Brazil. “Together, we are building a resilient and greener future,” Ambassador Tao stressed.

The Ambassador also paid a courtesy call to Madam Speaker of the National Assembly, Lanein Blanchette, where he expressed his admiration for the functioning of the Parliament, which he often follows online. Madam Speaker Blanchette emphasized the Assembly’s appreciation of Taiwan’s contributions to healthcare, agriculture, and education, and recalled the unanimous parliamentary resolution passed in April 2025 reaffirming support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. She further praised Taiwan’s scholarship programmes that have benefited young people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In a particularly memorable moment, Ambassador Tao met with Dr. the Right Hon. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds, National Hero and first Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. Their conversation highlighted shared values between the two nations, as both Sir Kennedy and Taiwan’s founding father Dr. Sun Yat-Sen were physicians dedicated to saving lives. Sir Kennedy commended Taiwan’s long-standing agricultural assistance, recalling the days of rice cultivation, and also praised Taiwan’s transformative “Ten Major Construction Projects” that reshaped its economy.

These engagements reflect the deepening bonds of friendship and cooperation between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis, founded on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and a commitment to sustainable growth.