Alleged Spike in COVID-19 Cases Raises Concerns in St. Kitts

Basseterre, St.Kitts (January 5th, 2024):-In recent developments, reports are circulating about a significant increase in COVID-19 cases at the JNF Hospital in St. Kitts, sparking concern among citizens. Patients claim they’ve been informed about the surge in cases, with nurses spotted in COVID-19 attire at the Accident and Emergency unit.

Curiously, despite the apparent resurgence, there has been no official statement from the Terrance Drew administration alerting citizens about the escalating COVID-19 situation. This lack of communication has left many questioning the government’s transparency and its commitment to public health.

Citizens are expressing their worries, wondering why crucial information about the spike in cases has not been shared with the public. With COVID-19 allegedly making a comeback, residents are left in the dark, uncertain about the risk they might face.

As the uncertainty looms, there’s a growing call for the Terrance Drew administration to break the silence, provide transparent updates, and guide the public on protective measures. The citizens deserve clarity and information to navigate these challenging times, and the government’s embargo on COVID-19 releases only adds to the prevailing anxiety.