ALL EYES ON ST. KITTS AS 42ND ST. KITTS OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT TEES OFF SATURDAY AT FRIGATE BAY!



— By Times Caribbean Sports Desk

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – June 6, 2025 — The fairways of Frigate Bay are set to sizzle this weekend as the 42nd edition of the prestigious St. Kitts Open Golf Tournament — officially designated as Tournament #690/2025 — swings into action on Saturday, June 7 at the Royal St. Kitts Golf Course.

A massive field of 110 elite golfers from across the Caribbean, Canada, and the United States have descended on the twin-island Federation for what promises to be a thrilling three-day showdown of precision, power, and prestige.

Leading the charge is Trinidad and Tobago, boasting the tournament’s largest delegation with 59 competitors. Golfers from Suriname, Antigua and Barbuda, and the proud host nation of St. Kitts and Nevis round out the regional lineup, setting the stage for a battle of champions beneath the Caribbean sun.

But the spotlight will shine brightest on one man — four-time and defending champion Raymond Percival of St. Kitts, who returns to the greens looking for an historic fifth consecutive title. With a legacy on the line and challengers gunning for his crown, Percival enters the tournament as the man to beat.

“The competition gets better every year,” said Percival ahead of his title defense. “But I’m locked in, focused, and ready to go all the way again.”

The scenic Royal St. Kitts Golf Course, renowned for its breathtaking Atlantic-to-Caribbean views, will once again serve as the battleground where legends are made. Known for its challenging terrain, coastal winds, and championship-level design, the course is expected to test even the most seasoned golfers.

Spectators can look forward to a festival-like atmosphere, complete with hospitality tents, live commentary, and local entertainment — as golf fever grips the island in one of the region’s most highly anticipated sporting events of the year.

As Tournament #690/2025 tees off, all eyes will be on Frigate Bay to see who rises, who falters, and whether the “King of the Greens” Raymond Percival can defend his throne once more.

Let the games begin. Let the legend continue. Let the St. Kitts Open crown its next champion.

