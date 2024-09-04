Last Line of Defense: October 2022 Drug Bust Marks the End of Effective Customs Interventions as Drew Administration Targets and Victimises Senior Officers

**Basseterre, St. Kitts** – The first week of October 2022 marked a significant turning point in the fight against the influx of guns, ammunition, and drugs in St. Kitts and Nevis. It was the last time the Federation witnessed a major drug bust and gun interception by the Customs Department—a feat achieved under the leadership of then-Comptroller Jomo Butler. In what many describe as a coordinated and effective operation, Butler, along with seasoned customs officers, delivered a crippling blow to the narcotics trade, intercepting 800 kg of cocaine worth over EC $71 million.This operation was more than just another routine bust; it was a well-executed joint operation led by Travis Rogers and other high-ranking customs officials. A cargo vessel out of St. Vincent, suspected of carrying contraband, was meticulously searched, leading to the discovery of the concealed drugs within the vessel’s walls. The operation resulted in the arrest and conviction of five individuals—a Grenadian and four Trinidadians—who are currently serving sentences at Her Majesty’s Prison in Basseterre.The seizure of the massive cocaine haul, along with three guns and a cache of ammunition, was hailed as the most significant interdiction in the Federation’s history. However, the success of this operation was overshadowed by the political storm that followed.Just days after this record-breaking bust, Jomo Butler, along with several senior officers who played pivotal roles in these investigations, were abruptly sent home by the Drew administration. These officers, known for their specialized training in customs border security, became the victims of what many insiders describe as a “rampant policy of victimization” under the current government.Critics have lambasted the Drew administration, particularly the Minister of National Security, for prioritizing political vendettas over national security. The marginalization of these seasoned officers has left the Customs Department and the Federation vulnerable to an influx of illegal firearms, drugs, and other contraband. The absence of such critical figures in customs enforcement is seen as a direct cause of the current challenges the country faces in controlling its borders.The removal of Butler and his team has raised serious concerns about the government’s commitment to safeguarding the nation. The customs officers who were sidelined had proven their worth through tangible results, yet their careers were cut short due to what many perceive as the government’s “worthless and vindictive” nature.Since their departure, the Federation has not seen any drug bust or gun interception of a similar magnitude. The absence of these critical interventions has left a gaping hole in the country’s defense against organized crime, leading many to question whether the government truly has the nation’s best interests at heart.As St. Kitts and Nevis grapples with the consequences of this political purge, the events of October 2022 stand as a stark reminder of what the country has lost—a competent, dedicated, and effective customs force that once stood as the last line of defense against the tide of illegal drugs and weapons threatening the safety of its citizens.