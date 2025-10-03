ST. KITTS CRICKET ADMINISTRATOR VERNON SPRINGER TO BE INDUCTED IN CRICKET USA HALL OF FAME

By SKN Times Sports Feature Desk

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — October 2, 2025 — Cricket in St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a proud moment as Vernon Springer, one of the region’s most respected cricket administrators, commentators, and analysts, is set to be inducted into the prestigious Cricket Hall of Fame (CHOF) in Hartford, Connecticut, USA. The official induction ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel in Windsor, Connecticut.

Springer, who currently serves as the Chief Operations Officer of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), has dedicated over four decades to the game—not only in administration but also as a cricket coach, analyst, commentator, media owner, and mentor. His contribution to cricket across the Caribbean has been described as both distinguished and transformative, making him one of the region’s most versatile and respected cricket voices.

A Career of Service and Dedication

Born in St. Kitts and now residing in Antigua and Barbuda, Springer’s career spans multiple roles within sports and cricket. From his commentary booth at Pointe FM Radio (99.1 FM) to international cricket analysis, his voice has become synonymous with Caribbean cricket.

He will join 12 inductees who form the 44th class of the Cricket Hall of Fame, the first institution of its kind established in the world. Founded in 1980, the CHOF has annually honored individuals whose careers significantly advanced the game of cricket globally.

“When someone does something for over 40 years and you look at your life’s contribution, not only to cricket but to sports, serving in various capacities, and being recognized for it, it is an honour,” Springer said as he reflected on the milestone.

Recognition Beyond the Boundary

The CHOF induction will see Springer receive a certificate and a citation from one of Connecticut’s senators. His election was championed by Jan Patel of California, who nominated him for his tireless work in cricket broadcasting, development, and promotion.

Over the years, Springer has credited his journey to mentors and icons such as Hesketh Benjamin, Vincent Demin, Hugh Gore, Sir Vivian Richards, Sir Richie Richardson, Sir Andy Roberts, Eldean Baptiste, Noel Guishard, Hayden “Sharlo” Walsh, Robert Pemberton, and the late St. Kitts basketballer and Minister of Sports, Glenn “Ghost” Phillip, along with his parents for their influence and support.

Honored Among Greats

Springer will be inducted alongside a distinguished group that includes former West Indies cricketer Sir Richie Richardson and former England cricketer Roland Butcher of Barbados, the first Black player to represent England.

The 2025 ceremony will also feature recognition for Ivy Mahabir, widely regarded as New Jersey’s First Lady of Cricket, who will be honored with the CHOF’s First Female Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Proud Moment for St. Kitts & Nevis

For the twin-island federation, Springer’s induction represents more than personal recognition—it is a testament to the enduring role that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to play in shaping regional cricket. From producing players and administrators to championing the development of the sport, the federation’s contribution remains vital.

As Springer steps into the Cricket Hall of Fame USA, he carries with him the pride of a nation and a Caribbean region that has long seen him as a pillar of cricket knowledge, mentorship, and dedication.