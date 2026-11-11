AISHA DUGGINS AND CARDS DEPARTMENT CELEBRATED AS INDIGENOUS CARIBBEAN BANK EARNS MAJOR RECOGNITION AT VISA CARIBBEAN PAYMENT CONFERENCE IN MIAMI!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | BUSINESS & FINANCE NEWS | NOVEMBER 11, 2026

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS — The Bank of Nevis Limited is celebrating a significant international achievement after receiving a prestigious award from global payments company Visa, highlighting the homegrown financial institution’s commitment to innovation, service excellence and the advancement of digital payment solutions.

The recognition was presented at the Visa Caribbean Payment Conference in Miami, marking another proud moment for the Nevis-based institution and the wider financial services sector of St. Kitts and Nevis.

At the centre of the celebration is Aisha Duggins, Manager of the Bank’s Cards Department, who expressed tremendous pride in seeing a locally established Caribbean financial institution recognised on the international stage.

“I felt incredibly proud to see The Bank of Nevis Limited receive this award at the Visa Caribbean Payment Conference in Miami,” Duggins stated.

Reflecting on the significance of the achievement, she emphasised the importance of international recognition for an indigenous Caribbean bank competing in an increasingly sophisticated and technology-driven financial environment.

“As a indigenous Caribbean bank, it means so much to have our work in digital payments recognised. I’m happy to share this moment with our team and with the customers and merchants who place their trust in us every day,” she added.

A Proud Moment for Nevis and Caribbean Banking

For a financial institution with deep roots in Nevis, the award represents more than another corporate accomplishment. It highlights the potential of Caribbean-owned banking institutions to develop competitive financial services and gain recognition alongside larger players in the regional payments industry.

In its November 5 announcement, the Bank credited the dedication of its Cards Department and the contributions of its wider team for helping advance its digital payment services.

The institution also extended heartfelt appreciation to its customers and merchant partners, acknowledging their loyalty and continued confidence as important contributors to its success.

Innovation Remains a Priority

While celebrating the international recognition, the Bank made it clear that its ambitions extend beyond this latest achievement.

“But we are not stopping here!” the institution declared.

It reaffirmed its commitment to developing innovative solutions and providing customers with more convenient ways to access modern financial services.

As digital payments continue to reshape banking, retail transactions and everyday commerce throughout the Caribbean, the recognition provides an encouraging indication of the role smaller, locally rooted institutions can play in the region’s financial transformation.

For Duggins and her colleagues, the award is a moment of professional pride. For The Bank of Nevis Limited, it is an opportunity to celebrate its people, its customers and its ongoing investment in digital banking.

From Charlestown to Miami, The Bank of Nevis Limited has earned international recognition — a proud achievement for the institution, its team and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Source: The Bank of Nevis Limited, official public announcement dated November 5, 2026.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — YOUR SOURCE FOR CARIBBEAN BUSINESS, FINANCE AND DEVELOPMENT NEWS.