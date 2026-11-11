ST. KITTS AND NEVIS SCHOLAR DR. CAMERON GILL MAKES HISTORY WITH PRESTIGIOUS UNESCO INTERNATIONAL APPOINTMENT! CARIBBEAN VOICE TO HELP SHAPE GLOBAL DISCUSSIONS ON ENSLAVEMENT, HERITAGE AND REPARATORY JUSTICE!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | INTERNATIONAL NEWS & NATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT | NOVEMBER 11, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS AND NEVIS — Another proud moment for the Federation on the international stage!

Distinguished Kittitian scholar and Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College Senior Lecturer Dr. Cameron St. Pierre Gill has been appointed to the prestigious International Scientific Committee (ISC) of UNESCO’s Routes of Enslaved Peoples: Resistance, Liberty, Heritage Programme.

The appointment, authorised by UNESCO’s Director-General, was formally communicated in a letter dated November 5, 2026, from Assistant Director-General for Sciences, Ms. Denise Pires de Carvalho.

It represents significant international recognition of Dr. Gill’s scholarship, heritage management experience and longstanding contribution to the preservation and interpretation of Caribbean history.

Dr. Gill’s nomination received the full endorsement of the St. Kitts-Nevis National Commission for UNESCO, following consultations with national stakeholders.

In presenting his candidature, UNESCO National Commission Secretary-General H.E. Nerys Dockery highlighted his academic qualifications, extensive research experience and practical stewardship of Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

“This is a moment of immense national pride,” Dockery declared.

She emphasised that Dr. Gill’s appointment comes at a time when international conversations about historical truth, cultural memory and reparatory justice are receiving renewed attention.

As a member of the International Scientific Committee, Dr. Gill will contribute to scientific guidelines, international research priorities, awareness programmes and recommendations concerning sites associated with enslavement and the transatlantic trade in enslaved Africans.

His responsibilities will also involve participation in international committee sessions and initiatives connected to UNESCO’s Network of Places of History and Memory Related to Slavery and the Slave Trade.

St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to UNESCO, H.E. David P. Doyle, welcomed the appointment, describing it as well deserved and an important opportunity to strengthen representation from the English-speaking Caribbean.

Ambassador Doyle also revealed that Dr. Gill is actively involved in updating the Federation’s cultural heritage inventory, including four sites being prepared for consideration on UNESCO’s Tentative List.

The appointment carries significance beyond individual achievement.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, a small Caribbean nation with a profound historical connection to the plantation economy and the transatlantic enslavement system, representation on this international committee offers an important opportunity to contribute scholarly perspectives to global discussions about historical preservation, education and cultural justice.

The St. Kitts-Nevis National Commission for UNESCO also expressed appreciation to UNESCO’s Sciences Sector and Programme Specialist Dr. Nonso Obikili for their support and engagement.

From the classrooms of Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College to the international corridors of UNESCO, Dr. Cameron Gill’s achievement demonstrates the growing contribution of Caribbean scholarship to global heritage leadership.

Times Caribbean joins the academic community and the wider Federation in congratulating Dr. Gill on this distinguished international appointment.

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence, Scholarship and Global Achievement.

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