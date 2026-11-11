57 DELEGATES REGISTERED! ST. KITTS AND NEVIS TOPS CARICOM LIST AT COP31 CLIMATE SUMMIT IN TURKEY!

CARBON BRIEF ANALYSIS REVEALS FEDERATION HAS REGISTERED MORE DELEGATES THAN BARBADOS, JAMAICA, ANTIGUA, GRENADA AND OTHER CARIBBEAN NEIGHBOURS! QUESTIONS EMERGE OVER COSTS, TRANSPARENCY AND EXPECTED NATIONAL BENEFITS!

ST. KITTS-NEVIS HEADLINES | INTERNATIONAL NEWS | NOVEMBER 11, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis has registered a remarkable 57 delegates for the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye, giving the twin-island Federation the largest registered delegation among CARICOM member states, according to newly published international climate data.

The figures, revealed in a November 10 analysis by respected climate publication Carbon Brief, are based on provisional registration records released by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The Federation’s registration includes 37 party delegates and 20 overflow delegates, placing it ahead of several Caribbean countries with significantly larger populations and economies.

HOW DOES ST. KITTS AND NEVIS COMPARE?

According to Carbon Brief’s published country-by-country dataset, the regional figures include:

St. Kitts and Nevis — 57

Cuba — 40

The Bahamas — 37

Belize — 37

Antigua and Barbuda — 34

Barbados — 29

Grenada — 28

Saint Lucia — 25

Suriname — 24

Guyana — 20

Jamaica — 17

Dominica — 15

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines — 5

Trinidad and Tobago — 4

The Dominican Republic registered 87 delegates, exceeding the Federation’s total, but is not a CARICOM member state.

57 REGISTERED — BUT WHO IS PAYING?

The sizeable registration raises legitimate questions about the composition, funding and expected outcomes of St. Kitts and Nevis’ participation.

How many of the 57 registrants are government officials? How many represent technical agencies, civil society or other organisations? And what proportion of the delegation’s travel and accommodation expenses, if any, will be financed from the public purse?

Importantly, the Carbon Brief figures represent registrations, not verified physical attendance. They also do not establish that every registrant is a government employee or that taxpayers are covering all expenses.

CLIMATE ACTION OR EXPENSIVE INTERNATIONAL EXERCISE?

There is substantial justification for St. Kitts and Nevis to participate in major climate negotiations.

As a small island developing state, the Federation faces challenges involving coastal vulnerability, extreme weather, water security and climate adaptation.

Indeed, COP31’s programme included the planned launch of St. Kitts and Nevis’ first Loss and Damage Strategy on November 10, highlighting an important opportunity to advance the country’s climate priorities internationally.

However, the scale of representation makes public accountability equally important.

Citizens have a reasonable interest in understanding the delegation’s composition, the government’s financial commitments and the measurable benefits expected from participation.

GLOBAL SUMMIT ATTRACTS RECORD REGISTRATIONS

Carbon Brief reports that 92,934 participants registered to attend COP31 in person, potentially making it the largest UN climate conference on record.

Host nation Türkiye leads with 2,950 registered delegates, followed by Brazil with 1,994 and Nigeria with 1,506.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, the central question is not simply whether 57 registrations are excessive or justified.

It is whether the Federation’s representation will translate into meaningful climate financing, stronger international partnerships, technical assistance and tangible improvements for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

With one of the Caribbean’s largest registered delegations at COP31, the public deserves a clear account of the costs, responsibilities and results.

Source: Carbon Brief, November 10–11, 2026; UNFCCC provisional registration data. Figures are subject to revision.