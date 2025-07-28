AFRICARIBBEAN TIES STRENGTHENED AS LEADERS GATHER FOR ACTIF2025 WELCOME COCKTAIL IN GRENADA



St. George’s, Grenada – July 28, 2025 | Times Caribbean Global

In a display of unity and purpose, distinguished delegates, government officials, and private sector stakeholders from Africa and the Caribbean converged in St. George’s, Grenada on the evening of July 27 for a grand welcome cocktail, setting the stage for the highly anticipated AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025).

Hosted in an atmosphere of elegance and camaraderie, the welcome reception marked the ceremonial kickoff of two days of strategic dialogue, trade negotiations, and investment matchmaking aimed at accelerating economic integration between the two historically connected regions.

In his keynote address, H.E. Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, praised the progress made in deepening Africa-Caribbean relations and reiterated the Bank’s unwavering commitment to fostering long-term, sustainable development across both shores.

Grenada’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, warmly welcomed attendees to the island and underscored ACTIF2025 as a pivotal platform for catalyzing a new era of resilience, innovation, and shared prosperity.

Adding a private sector perspective, Mohammed Asaria, Founder and Managing Director of Range Developments, emphasized the critical role of private investment in driving economic transformation, urging continued collaboration between entrepreneurs, financiers, and policymakers.

As ACTIF2025 officially opens, expectations are high that this landmark forum will yield concrete outcomes, reinforcing a new model of South-South cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.