ST. KITTS–NEVIS LEGAL LUMINARY HONOURED IN CANADA

Frank Walwyn Receives Ontario Bar Association’s Highest Civil Litigation Award

A son of has once again risen to the very summit of the global legal profession.

Renowned St. Kitts and Nevis–born lawyer , Partner at , has been awarded the 2025 Ontario Bar Association (OBA) Award of Excellence in Civil Litigation, one of the most prestigious honours in Canadian law.

The award was formally presented at the OBA Civil Section Dinner and Awards Presentation on January 20, 2026, celebrating a career that has not only shaped civil litigation in , but has also left an indelible mark across the Caribbean.

The Award of Excellence in Civil Litigation recognizes lawyers who embody the highest ideals of the profession—exceptional advocacy, unwavering civility, visionary leadership, and a deep commitment to advancing the practice of law. These are qualities that have long defined Walwyn’s distinguished career.

At WeirFoulds, Walwyn is widely regarded as a trusted authority in complex corporate and commercial disputes, with influence extending well beyond Canadian borders. His work has helped shape jurisprudence across multiple jurisdictions, reflecting a rare blend of global insight and Caribbean-rooted excellence.

“This honour reflects the broad extent of Frank’s leadership, mentorship, and service to the profession,” said Denise Baker, Chair of WeirFoulds LLP. “For decades, he has set a standard for civil litigation that continues to influence our firm and the wider legal community.”

This latest accolade adds to an extraordinary list of recognitions. Walwyn previously received the OBA’s Award for Distinguished Service in 2016 and the Law Society Medal in 2019—the highest honour of the . His contributions have also been recognized with the Lincoln Alexander Award, the Diamond Jubilee Medal presented in honour of Her Majesty The Queen, and major alumni awards from and .

Walwyn’s journey is as powerful as his professional résumé. When his parents, St. Clair and Violet Walwyn, moved their family from St. Kitts to Toronto in 1974, they sacrificed comfort to secure opportunity. From those humble beginnings, Frank Walwyn went on to earn multiple degrees and achieve the rare distinction of being called to the Bar in Canada and seven Caribbean jurisdictions—an extraordinary legal footprint that bridges continents.

A graduate of , Walwyn is also a highly sought-after speaker across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, and is frequently quoted in both legal and mainstream media. His work has consistently been ranked among the best in corporate and commercial litigation.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, Walwyn’s achievement represents more than personal success—it is a powerful testament to Caribbean excellence on the world stage. His career stands as an enduring symbol of what is possible when talent, discipline, and heritage converge.

As Canada’s legal community celebrates Frank Walwyn, so too does the Federation—proudly claiming one of its own among the giants of international law.