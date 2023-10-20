CONTRACT SIGNED FOR MONTSERRAT SHORT-TERM PASSENGER FERRY SERVICE

Friday October 20, 2023, GIU, Montserrat – The Government of Montserrat today signed a contract with NAVIYUC S.A. de C.V. to operate the V2V Empress Vessel to begin passenger ferry services between Montserrat and Antigua in early November 2023. V2V Empress is a Belize flagged Vessel based in Progresso, Mexico.

This ferry service will be for a period of five (5) months until March 31, 2024. The service will operate for five (5) days per week during the off-peak period and operate a 6-day schedule during peak periods in December 2023 and March 2024. The schedule will also include a number of Day Tour operations to Antigua and Nevis, with the possibility for travel from Antigua to Nevis or Nevis to Antigua, with a short stay-over in Montserrat.

A further update on the specific start date and the launch of the ferry booking system on https://www.ferry.mniaccess.com with the schedule and fares will be provided prior to the commencement of ferry service operations. The Access Division can be contacted by email at accessmni@gov.ms or 491 3378 or via WhatsApp on 664-392-3600.

The contract was signed by Daphne S Cassell, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Premier for the Government of Montserrat and Representative/Director for NAVIYUC Roberto Chami Lizarraga.