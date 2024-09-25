A Giant of Faith: St. Kitts Mourns the Passing of Pastor Prisca Heyliger

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is mourning the loss of a spiritual giant, Pastor Prisca Heyliger of The Evangelistic Faith Church in Sandy Point. A pastor, counsellor, educator, and trailblazer, Pastor Heyliger’s voice echoed with righteousness, inspiring countless lives across every sphere of society. Known for her steadfast faith and commitment to holiness, she leaves behind a legacy that will resonate in the hearts of those she touched.

The Hallal Praise Worship Tabernacle expressed their deep grief with a verse from the book of Revelation:

“And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, Write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them.” – Revelation 14:13 (KJV)

This verse embodies Pastor Heyliger’s lifelong dedication to the service of God and her unyielding efforts to build a stronger, faith-driven community.

In 2023, the national assembly recognized her remarkable contributions by passing the Evangelistic Faith Church St. Kitts (Incorporation) Bill, granting the church the power to own land and legal standing. Pastor Heyliger was present during the bill’s passage and was acknowledged by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew and fellow parliamentarians. This milestone cemented her efforts in establishing a solid foundation for her ministry in Sandy Point, which has impacted lives for decades.

The news of her passing sent waves of sorrow through the Christian community and beyond. Tributes poured in from churches, leaders, and congregants who recognized her as a beacon of light and faith. Hallal Praise Worship Tabernacle stated, “We will definitely miss you on this side of Heaven but you have gained your wings, and now you are with your eternal Savior. Well done, thou good and faithful servant. Rest in the arms of Jesus.”

Similarly, Unique Touch Christian Center praised her as a “voice in the wilderness” who prepared the way of the Lord. They honored her unwavering faith, describing her voice as touching, loving, stern, and humorous—a true reflection of God’s call upon her life. “Her voice has now returned to her Saviour, completing her task… The joy of entry is yours,” they declared, celebrating her spiritual victory.

Pastor Heyliger’s work in ministry was not confined to the church; she was a counsellor and mentor to many, guiding individuals and families through challenges with biblical wisdom. As an educator, she nurtured not only academic minds but also hearts and souls, always promoting a life rooted in faith and righteousness.

Her passing leaves a profound void in the Federation, but her legacy of service, dedication, and unwavering faith will continue to inspire generations to come. The Federation salutes Pastor Prisca Heyliger, a virtuous woman who ran her race with faith and has now entered into the joy of her Lord.