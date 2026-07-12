ST. KITTS ENTREPRENEUR TIFFANY PAUL RETURNS INSPIRED AFTER TRANSFORMATIVE YLAI JOURNEY, ANNOUNCES VISION TO EMPOWER THE FEDERATION’S YOUTH

Rising brand strategist and creative entrepreneur says the prestigious regional experience strengthened her commitment to entrepreneurship, innovation and nation-building

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis entrepreneur, brand strategist and creative professional Tiffany Paul has emerged from an extraordinary 81-day international leadership journey with a renewed determination to help shape the next generation of innovators and business leaders across the Federation.

Paul, the founder of Kreative Designs by AJ, recently reflected on her participation in the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative — YLAI, describing the experience as one of the most transformational chapters of her life.

In a powerful and deeply personal message shared on LinkedIn, Paul revealed that she was selected from a highly competitive field of more than 1,600 applicants representing 37 countries. According to her account, she joined approximately 230 entrepreneurs chosen for the programme’s latest cohort.

The achievement placed the young Kittitian professional among a diverse network of ambitious entrepreneurs, innovators and community builders from across the Americas.

Paul said the experience allowed her to exchange knowledge, develop lifelong professional relationships and witness the positive contributions being made by entrepreneurs throughout the region.

“This experience has inspired me beyond words,” she wrote. “It has challenged me to think bigger, dream bigger, and create greater opportunities for others.”

FROM PERSONAL CHALLENGES TO INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Paul’s reflection was also a compelling story of resilience.

She recalled facing obstacles while growing up, including discouraging comments from persons who reportedly told her that she would never succeed or “amount to much.” Rather than allowing those words to determine her future, she said they became fuel for her determination.

Paul explained that she made a conscious decision to ignore the negativity, believe in herself and continue moving forward despite the challenges placed in her path.

Today, she operates as a brand strategist, graphic designer, web designer and entrepreneur, helping start-ups, small businesses and expanding companies develop professional identities and stronger market positions.

Through Kreative Designs by AJ, she provides services in areas including:

Brand strategy and identity development

Logo and graphic design

Website design and development

Social-media branding

Business development and entrepreneurship

Her professional philosophy is centred on the belief that effective design must go beyond attractive visuals by creating meaningful connections, strengthening trust and producing measurable results for businesses.

A NEW MISSION TO INVEST IN YOUNG PEOPLE

One of the most significant outcomes of Paul’s YLAI journey is her strengthened commitment to youth development.

She disclosed plans to launch a youth entrepreneurship and creative development programme, an initiative she said has already been in development and remains particularly close to her heart.

The proposed programme is expected to help young people identify their talents, develop practical and marketable skills and gain confidence in their ability to pursue meaningful goals regardless of their circumstances.

Paul said the experience reinforced the importance of investing in young people and creating opportunities that allow them to believe in their potential.

Her announcement comes at a time when increased attention is being placed on entrepreneurship, digital skills and the creative industries as important pathways for employment, innovation and economic diversification in St. Kitts and Nevis.

REPRESENTING ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WITH PURPOSE

Paul’s selection and participation represent another encouraging achievement for the Federation’s growing community of entrepreneurs and creative professionals.

Her journey demonstrates that talent from small island states can compete successfully for major international opportunities while building networks capable of generating lasting social and economic impact.

Paul expressed gratitude to everyone who supported, encouraged and believed in her throughout the journey.

“This is only the beginning,” she declared, adding that she is excited about the opportunities ahead.

For Tiffany Paul, the conclusion of the YLAI programme does not represent an ending. It marks the beginning of an ambitious new chapter—one focused on transforming experience into action, inspiration into opportunity and creative vision into meaningful national impact.

— Times Caribbean / St. Kitts-Nevis Daily / St. Kitts-Nevis Times