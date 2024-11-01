TTFA Welcomes Dwight Yorke as Head Coach of Trinidad and Tobago Men’s National Team

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago — The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dwight Yorke as Head Coach of the Trinidad and Tobago Men’s National Team. This exciting development marks a new chapter for T&T football, as Yorke returns to lead the nation’s journey with a primary focus on upcoming World Cup qualification efforts.

“With World Cup qualification in our sights, we’re thrilled to welcome Dwight Yorke as the new head coach of our Men’s National Team,” stated TTFA President Kieron Edwards. “Dwight’s experience, leadership, and commitment to the red, white, and black are exactly what we need to inspire our players and our nation.”

In an immediate reaction, Yorke said, “I am proud and privileged to receive the honour of leading the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

“The opportunity to work with this talented, close-knit group of players is something I look forward to.

“Having helped Trinidad and Tobago to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000, captained the side at the 2006 World Cup and been Assistant Manager, my love and commitment to my national team is well documented,” continued the former Manchester United man.

“I saw first hand as a player how working together to achieve our targets brought joy and united our country. I see that same ambition and desire at all levels of the current set-up.

“So I look forward to building on the work of someone who I played alongside withfor a number of years from youth level right up to senior team, a good friend and former team-mate, Angus Eve, and the current interim head coach, Derek King.

“As a player I experienced some incredible moments in a Trinidad and Tobago shirt. With this squad I hope they can continue as head coach,”added Yorke.

Yorke, one of the nation’s most celebrated football figures, brings his extensive international experience as both a player and leader in the sport to his new role. Known for his tactical insight, passion, and dedication, Yorke’s appointment aligns with the TTFA’s mission to elevate T&T football to new heights.

“Dwight’s journey from a standout player to a seasoned leader in football brings a unique vision that aligns with our ambitions,” added President Edwards.

“We are confident he will guide us forward with purpose and pride as we work to make Trinidad and Tobago’s presence felt on the world stage once again.”

Yorke’s tenure as head coach begins immediately, with plans to energize the team’s training and development in preparation for the rigors of international competition. As the TTFA continues its commitment to advancing football standards in Trinidad and Tobago, Yorke’s leadership is anticipated to bring new energy and dedication to the national team.

Yorke was captain of the Trinidad and Tobago 2006 World Cup squad during an illustrious playing career that saw him enjoy playing spells at Manchester United, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Sunderland, Blackburn Rovers and Sydney FC.

He has served as head coach of Australian Premier Club Macarthur FC most recently and Assistant Coach at Sunderland for a brief period in 2008/2009 as well as served as assistant coach of T&T in 2009.

On 25 May 2022, Yorke managed the Australian A-Leagues All Stars in their 3–2 loss to a star studded FC Barcelona.

-END-