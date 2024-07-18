Constable Lisa Diaz Honored as Most Outstanding Officer in Division B for Q2 2024

St. Kitts, July 18, 2024 – Constable Lisa Diaz, stationed at the Old Road Police Station in St. Kitts, has been awarded and recognized as the Most Outstanding Officer in Division B for the second quarter of 2024. At a brief Divisional Awards Ceremony, WPC Diaz received well-deserved recognition for her exceptional performance and dedication to duty.

Constable Diaz’s hard work and commitment to the community have set a shining example for her colleagues. Her consistent dedication to serving the public and maintaining law and order has earned her this prestigious accolade.

As part of her recognition, Constable Diaz will receive a day pass at a hotel of her choice, lunch with the Divisional Commander, and two days off. She was also presented with a trophy, a certificate, and a plaque to commemorate her outstanding achievements.

Employee motivation plays a crucial role in enhancing efficiency and professionalism within the police force. Recognizing and rewarding officers like Constable Diaz not only boosts their morale but also inspires their peers to strive for excellence.

Let’s celebrate No. 107 Woman Constable Lisa Diaz for her remarkable accomplishment. Great job, Officer Diaz!