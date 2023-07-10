DR.MARC WILLIAMS TARGETTED AND SUFFERS AS A RESULT OF DREW ADMINISTRATIONS SUSTAINED REIGN OF VICTIMISATION

On July 5th, Dr. Marc Williams, the former Director of the Department of Marine Resources (DMR), was stripped of his position and duties, in what is an ongoing trend of sustained and rampant victimization by the Drew administration. The decision has raised concerns about the administration’s commitment to fair and transparent practices.Dr. Williams, who had been serving exceptionally well as the Director of Marine Resources , has been suddenly replaced by Mr. Randell Thompson, a well-known Labour Activist. The suddenness of the decision and the lack of explanation have sparked speculation about the motives behind Dr. Williams’ removal.Following his removal, Dr. Williams was instructed to work remotely from home and report to or check in with the Director and the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the department of Economic Development under the Minister Reeponsible Dr. Hon. Denzil Douglas. Dr. Marc Williams ran in the recent General Elections against Dr. Douglas who he seemingly now must report to as an officer in a Ministry that Douglas is responsible for. Williams has been moved without explanation and has been asked to remain home until further notice from the Permanent Secretary or the Director of his new Ministry .The lack of transparency surrounding Dr. Williams’ removal and the appointment of Mr. Thompson has led to concerns about the blatant political motivations behind the decision. Critics argue that such actions undermine the principles of meritocracy and hinder the effective functioning of not just the departments involved but the entire civil service system .Dr. Williams’ sudden removal and the subsequent appointment of a Labour Activist as his replacement also raise questions about the government’s commitment to impartiality and fairness. The Drew administration should provide a clear explanation for their actions to restore public trust and confidence in their decision-making processes.Dr. Williams follows in a long list of a number of high profile victims of the Drew victimisation some who have been either simply terminated, sent on extended leave or forced into retirement or to resign include:

Gail Cranstoun

Jacklyn Bryan

Antonio Maynard

Cyndie Demming

Dr. Dail Crawford

Ron Collins

Charles Morton

Cameron Wilkinson

10 Senior Nurses

Azard Gumbs

Oretha Mack

Janine Harris

Donna Harris

Len Harris

Jasmine Huggins

Alva Pemberton

Analdo Bailey

Pansyna Bailey

Les Khan