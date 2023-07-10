Byron Messia Spends Six Weeks On UK Singles Chart

BY MICHAEL NATTOO JULY 8, 2023 08:07 PM

Byron Messia’s T*lib*ns has now spent a total of six weeks on the UK Singles chart, and two weeks on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart, solidifying what has been an impressive run by the Ztekk Records-produced track, which was released five months ago.

Initially debuting at No. 67 on the UK Singles chart dated June 8, 2023, the track surged to No. 33 in its fourth week and now sits at No. 37. During that period, the song also made significant gains on the UK Hip-Hop/R&B Singles chart, peaking at No. 13.

The Official Charts Company, which compiles the weekly chart, considers a song’s downloads, CD, vinyl, audio and video streams in the UK when calculating its position.

In the meantime, T*lib*ns’ two-week stay on the Billboard R&B Hip Hop Airplay chart is marked by a debut at No. 49, and an improved entry at No. 46 spot on the highly competitive list of 50, which is currently led by SZA’s Snooze, with All My Life by Lil Durk featuring J. Cole and Tems’ Free Mind rounding out the second and third spots respectively.

In June, Billboard’s sales tracker Luminate told DancehallMag that T*lib*ns had recorded 39,000 units in sales and streaming in the US since its release, including 10,000 units during the week of May 26 through June 1.

Previously known as the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart ranks the top songs in the United States from those genres from a collective of radio stations monitored by Nielsen Broadcast Data Systems. The data takes into account audience impressions, as well as a few other factors, solely based on radio airplay.

T*lib*ns and Teejay’s Drift have both been receiving significant airplay in the New York area, as pointed by Dancehall megastar Shaggy.

T*lib*ns has been the primary driver of Messia’s sprint to stardom over the last few months. The single resulted in the singer’s LP, No Love, making an impressive debut on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 8.