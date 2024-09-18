Shrouded in Secrecy: What’s Happening at the Electoral Office and Boundaries Commission?

Who’s guarding the guards? That’s the burning question on the minds of many as concerns about the electoral process in St. Kitts and Nevis deepen.

With the recent appointment of Oakland Peets as Supervisor of Elections, replacing Elvin Bailey under the new Drew administration, questions are swirling. Peets has taken the reins at the Electoral Office on Central Street, but the departure of the highly capable Diana Warner, the former manager, raises alarm. Warner, who hails from Sandy Point, was placed on extended leave and has since either retired or been forced to resign. This leaves Peets in a seemingly isolated position, with whispers of a cloak-and-dagger operation looming over the office.

But where is the Electoral Commission? With so much at stake, the absence of visible oversight from the three-man Commission raises eyebrows. Who are these individuals entrusted with guarding the integrity of our elections? Are they even doing their jobs? The silence surrounding their activities is deafening, and citizens are demanding answers.

Even more pressing is the status of the Boundaries Commission, tasked with reviewing electoral boundaries in accordance with the Constitution. Section 50 of the Constitution mandates that the Commission submits a report every two to five years, yet there has been little public indication of any action.

The last change to electoral boundaries occurred in 1989, with the movement of the Otteys from Constituency 7 to 8. Since then, numerous attempts to alter boundaries have been thwarted by the courts, leaving many skeptical of any future changes. With the population in areas like St. Peter’s and the Basseterre Valley surging due to significant migration, realignment may be necessary to ensure fair representation.

And what of the overseas voters? Prime Minister Drew has raised concerns about the issuance of 52,000 Certificates of Registration (CORs), hinting at the potential for outside influence. Could these voters be mobilized to sway the outcome of future elections? With a current voter register of just over 50,000, the numbers simply don’t add up.

The public deserves transparency. Will the number of constituencies remain the same, or will Nevis secure its constitutional right to one-third representation in the event of an increase? Are we on the brink of yet another controversial boundary change, or will the shadowy workings of the Commission finally come to light?

As rumors swirl and suspicions grow, one thing is clear: the people of St. Kitts and Nevis need answers—and they need them now.