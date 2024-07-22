Whitegate Development Corporation Presents Strategic Plan Amidst Concerns of Blatant Nepotism

The Whitegate Development Corporation, led by Chairman Lincoln Maynard, father of Minister Konris Maynard, and board member Ellis Hazel, presented its comprehensive Strategic Plan for the period 2024 – 2028 to the Federal Cabinet. Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew accepted the document from Mr. Lincoln Maynard during a break from today’s regular Cabinet session.

The strategic plan aims to regenerate and attract new developments to the Whitegate area, encompassing the communities of Newton Ground, St. Paul’s, Dieppe Bay, Parsons, Saddlers, Harris, and Belle Vue. This initiative is expected to bring significant growth and development opportunities to these regions.

However, concerns are being raised about Lincoln Maynard’s appointment as Chairman of the Whitegate Development Corporation due to his familial ties to a sitting minister. Citizens are questioning whether this constitutes a case of gross nepotism, especially given that Konris Maynard’s permanent secretary is also his father’s sister, or his aunt, which is viewed as a clear and blatant example of nepotism.

The controversy has sparked a debate about the fairness and transparency of such appointments, with calls for stricter measures to ensure that positions of influence are awarded based on merit rather than familial connections. The government’s response to these concerns will be closely monitored by the public, as the development corporation’s plans move forward.