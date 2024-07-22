PM Drew Convenes Meeting to Discuss Construction of New JNF Hospital Amidst Major Concerns Over Current Deplorable State of Healthcare System

In a significant move towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure, the Ministry of Health in St. Kitts and the Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) are hosting a crucial Hospital Planning Session for the new Sir J.N. France Hospital. This session, aimed at ensuring the delivery of an optimal healthcare facility for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, commenced this morning (July 22) with Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, opening the proceedings.

During his address, PM Drew outlined his strategic vision for the new climate-smart hospital, emphasizing the overall improvement in the delivery of healthcare services within the Federation. The session brings together experts to consolidate ideas and opinions from key personnel regarding various departments of the new hospital. These departments include the Outpatient Department, Imaging Department, Emergency Services Department, Laboratory Services Department, Renal Care/Dialysis Services, Oncology/Haematology Services, Radiation Therapy Services Department, and more.

Despite the forward-looking plans for the new facility, there has been notable concern regarding the current state of healthcare services at the existing JNF Hospital. Critics point out that there has been absolutely no word or indication about discussions or plans to improve the current healthcare system and the delivery of services at the present JNF Facility. This gap in communication has raised questions about the immediate improvements needed for the current healthcare system while planning for future advancements.

The ongoing Hospital Planning Session is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis, but the community eagerly awaits comprehensive plans to address the existing challenges in the current healthcare delivery system.