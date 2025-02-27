FOUR CARIBBEAN YOUTH MAKE WAVES AS FINALISTS FOR 2025 COMMONWEALTH YOUTH AWARDS!

The Caribbean is beaming with pride as four dynamic young changemakers have secured spots among the 20 regional finalists for the prestigious 2025 Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work. The shortlisted trailblazers are making waves across the region for their outstanding contributions to innovation, climate action, and community development.

Representing the Caribbean on the global stage are Joshua Andall from Grenada, Kache Hanna from The Bahamas, Nicholas Kee and Romario Simpson from Jamaica — a testament to the region’s rich pool of youth talent and leadership.

Caribbean Pride on the Global Stage

The Commonwealth Youth Awards recognise young visionaries who are driving transformative change in their communities while advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year’s finalists were selected from over 800 applications across the 56 Commonwealth nations, underscoring the remarkable impact of youth across the globe.

Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, lauded the finalists for their dedication and passion, stating:

“Our young people have shown genuine innovation and commitment in striving to make the Commonwealth fairer, more secure, more sustainable, and more prosperous. Their projects demonstrate the great potential of 1.7 billion young people across the Commonwealth.”

Meet the Caribbean Finalists

Joshua Andall (Grenada) – Community health advocate and youth empowerment leader

– Community health advocate and youth empowerment leader Kache Hanna (The Bahamas) – Environmental conservationist and climate action champion

– Environmental conservationist and climate action champion Nicholas Kee (Jamaica) – Tech innovator and social entrepreneur

– Tech innovator and social entrepreneur Romario Simpson (Jamaica) – Youth development advocate and social change agent

These young visionaries have demonstrated exceptional leadership in their respective fields, inspiring their peers and making a tangible impact on their communities.

Eyes on the Prize

The top regional winners and the coveted Commonwealth Young Person of the Year will be unveiled at a special ceremony on 12 March 2025, hosted by the Commonwealth Secretariat at Marlborough House in London. The awards are part of the celebrations for Commonwealth Day on 10 March 2025.

Additionally, five outstanding finalists will receive the PEACE Award presented by the Khalili Foundation, with each winner receiving £2,000 to further their work in promoting peace and equality.

The Future is Bright

The Caribbean’s youth continue to blaze trails on the global stage, proving that the region’s future is in capable hands. As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, the spotlight shines brightly on these five inspirational leaders who are shaping a better tomorrow.

Stay tuned to witness history in the making!