VICTIMISED TO VICTORY: PETRONA THOMAS WINS HIGH COURT CASE AGAINST PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION AND CHIEF PERSONNEL OFFICER

Developing Story: Court rules in favour of longtime civil servant in case arising from treatment she maintained was political victimisation under the Drew administration

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 30, 2026 — Times Caribbean

In a significant developing story out of Basseterre, Petrona Thomas has secured a victory before the High Court in her legal challenge against the Public Service Commission and the Chief Personnel Officer, marking a major turning point in her long-running dispute with the State.

Information reaching Times Caribbean following Thursday’s proceedings indicates that the High Court ruled in Thomas’ favour.

The full written judgment, including the Court’s detailed findings, orders and any remedies awarded, was not yet available at the time of publication.

Thomas brought the matter before the Court after challenging treatment which she maintained amounted to unfair and politically motivated victimisation following the change of administration in 2022.

Her victory is expected to generate considerable national discussion, particularly against the backdrop of continuing allegations and concerns surrounding the treatment of some public officers following the change of government.

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION AND CHIEF PERSONNEL OFFICER WERE DEFENDANTS

The defendants in Thomas’ case were the Public Service Commission and the Chief Personnel Officer.

They were represented by Solicitor General Simone Bullen-Thompson.

Thomas’ legal team included Terence V. Byron as instructing solicitor, while Shari-Ann Walker and Rochelle John-Charles of Fosters in St. Lucia appeared as trial counsel for the claimant.

Thursday’s decision therefore represents an important court victory for Thomas following her challenge to decisions affecting her position within the public service.

For Thomas, the ruling brought an emotional conclusion to this stage of a dispute in which she consistently maintained that she had been treated unfairly.

Following the decision, Thomas emerged from the High Court to a celebratory reception on the courthouse steps.

Among those there to greet her was St. Kitts and Nevis’ third Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, along with supporters and well-wishers.

The courthouse scene captured what Thomas and her supporters viewed as a dramatic reversal — from a civil servant who maintained that she had been unfairly targeted to a claimant walking away from the High Court with a ruling in her favour.

Thomas said:

“Today is bigger than Petrona Thomas. It is a reminder that every public servant deserves to be treated with fairness, dignity and respect, regardless of political affiliation. I stood my ground, I trusted the process, and today I am grateful that justice has prevailed.”

Dr. Harris has repeatedly raised public concerns over what he describes as political victimisation and unfair treatment of some civil servants under the current administration.

Standing with Thomas following Thursday’s proceedings, Harris said:

“Petrona stood firm when it would have been easier to surrender. This judgment should send a clear message that public officers are citizens with rights and must never be made to feel that their livelihood depends upon their political views. Today we celebrate her courage and her vindication.”

A RULING THAT COULD RESONATE BEYOND ONE CIVIL SERVANT

Thursday’s ruling is likely to intensify national discussion over allegations of political discrimination within the public service.

Other current and former public officers have publicly raised concerns over reassignment, disciplinary action, changes in duties and other employment decisions following the change of administration in August 2022.

The Thomas ruling is therefore certain to attract attention from public servants who believe they have faced similar circumstances.

However, the precise legal significance of Thursday’s decision — including the specific findings made by the Court and whether those findings could have implications for other matters — cannot be conclusively determined until the written judgment and orders are available.

The ruling nevertheless represents a significant personal victory for Thomas.

After standing by her claim and taking her grievances through the judicial process, she has now emerged with the High Court ruling in her favour.

From what she maintained was victimisation to a courtroom victory.

From challenge to vindication.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. TIMES CARIBBEAN WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS AS THE WRITTEN JUDGMENT, ORDERS AND ADDITIONAL OFFICIAL REACTIONS BECOME AVAILABLE.