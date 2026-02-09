FINANCIAL TIMES REVEALS: NEVIS LAW TIED TO CRYPTO DEVELOPER

The quiet passage of a little-known piece of legislation in mid-2025 has erupted into one of the most consequential governance debates in modern Saint Kitts and Nevis history, after a Financial Times investigation revealed that a bitcoin investor’s company helped draft the very law now poised to enable a libertarian “networked state” on Nevis.

At the center of the controversy is Olivier Janssens, whose proposed Destiny development seeks to acquire some 2,400 acres of land on Nevis and operate with sweeping autonomy — including its own dispute-resolution mechanisms, crypto-based economy, and potentially far-reaching control over policing, labour, and immigration within its zone.

For critics, the issue is no longer merely about investment or development. It is about who writes the laws of the land — and for whom.

A Law Written for a Developer?

The Special Sustainability Zones Authorisation Act (SSZAA), passed by the federal government in summer 2025, empowers the state to enter into bespoke agreements with developers to create special zones governed by tailored regulatory frameworks.

But according to individuals familiar with the process — and statements made publicly by legal advisers associated with Destiny — the legislation was “largely responsible” for being drafted by the developer itself.

That admission has sent shockwaves through legal and civic circles.

“This is not standard investment facilitation,” one regional legal analyst told SKN Times. “This is regulatory capture in its purest form — where the regulated party becomes the architect of the law.”

Bar Association Raises Red Flags

Those concerns were formally echoed in December when the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association passed a resolution expressing “deep concerns regarding the structure and operation” of the SSZAA.

At issue is the law’s failure to clearly reserve executive powers — such as immigration control, labour protections, and policing — exclusively to the state. While foreign policy and the military are explicitly retained by government, other core sovereign functions are left ambiguous.

Bar Association President Kurlyn Merchant warned that the Act could effectively transfer executive authority to a private developer, calling for the law to be “fundamentally restructured to eliminate adverse consequences to democracy and the rule of law.”

Opposition Voices and Political Discomfort

Opposition figures on Nevis have been even more blunt.

Kelvin Daly of the Nevis Reformation Party said that when Garth Wilkin, the Attorney-General, was questioned about who drafted the SSZAA, “he danced around” the issue.

Meanwhile, former hotel owner James Milnes Gaskell argued in a local commentary that “when you read the SSZ Act, you can see that it could very well have been drafted for this libertarian group.”

Adding to public unease are concerns over conflict of interest, as Sharon Brantley, wife of Nevis Premier Mark Brantley, is reported to be the real estate agent facilitating land purchases for the Destiny project.

The ‘Network State’ Comes to the Caribbean

Destiny is not an isolated experiment. It forms part of a growing global movement among wealthy tech and crypto elites to establish “network states” — semi-autonomous enclaves governed by private rules, digital currencies, and contractual citizenship.

But critics warn that what might be pitched as innovation elsewhere takes on far more dangerous implications in small island states with limited land, finite water and energy resources, and fragile democratic institutions.

Islanders have voiced fears that Destiny could:

Consume scarce water and electricity supplies

Displace long-standing communities through land acquisition

Operate physically and legally detached from the rest of Nevis

Create a precedent for privatised sovereignty

The law’s provision allowing developers to establish their own “dispute resolution services and mechanisms” has intensified fears of parallel legal systems operating beyond meaningful public accountability.

Government Backs the Project — For Now

Despite the controversy, Premier Mark Brantley has publicly defended the project, confirming in January that an agreement under the SSZAA had been forwarded to the federal government for approval.

“We have signalled to the prime minister that we are comfortable with what has been proposed,” Brantley said. “We stand behind this project because we think it’s a good project for Nevis.”

Janssens, for his part, has rejected claims that Destiny would become “a state within a state,” insisting it will remain subject to government jurisdiction and open to locals.

Yet many remain unconvinced.

What Is Really at Stake

Beyond Destiny, the SSZAA raises a far larger question for St. Kitts and Nevis:

Can a democratic state outsource elements of sovereignty to private capital without hollowing out its own authority?

At a time when the Federation is already under international scrutiny over governance, transparency, and rule-of-law issues, the perception that a foreign-backed developer helped write national legislation risks long-term reputational damage.

For critics, this is a defining moment.

“This is not just about Nevis,” one constitutional commentator warned. “It is about whether Caribbean democracies will quietly evolve into contractual zones run by the highest bidder.”

As the Destiny agreement awaits final approval, one reality is already clear:

the SSZAA has opened a fault line between development and democracy — and the aftershocks are only beginning.

Read More:

https://www.ft.com/content/50c2f8e0-a0a4-4433-805d-46e9e0345d4a