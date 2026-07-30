ST. KITTS ROTARY CLUB MOURNS CHARTER MEMBER AND LONGEST-SERVING ROTARIAN CHARLES WILKIN, CMG, KC

Legal luminary, mentor and Past President remembered for more than five decades of “Service Above Self”

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 29, 2026 (Times Caribbean) — The Rotary Club of St. Kitts has paid heartfelt tribute to distinguished attorney, community leader and longtime Rotarian Charles Wilkin, CMG, KC, M.A. (Cantab), describing his passing as a tremendous loss to the organisation and the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community.

Wilkin, a charter member and the Club’s longest-serving active Rotarian, was remembered as “one of its finest Rotarians,” whose commitment to Rotary spanned more than five decades.

“Past President Charles Wilkin CMG, KC, M.A. (Cantab) joined the Rotary Club of St. Kitts on November 2nd 1973 and was the Club’s longest-serving active Rotarian, with his commitment to the ideals of Rotary spanning more than five decades,” the Club said in its tribute.

Wilkin served as President of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts from 1984 to 1985 and achieved Paul Harris Fellow status during the 1988–1989 Rotary year.

Decades later, his service remained active and influential. He served as Chair of the 2019–2020 Rotary District Conference, continuing a remarkable record of leadership within the organisation.

But his contribution went far beyond holding office.

The Rotary Club credited Wilkin with helping to expand opportunities for young people to embrace the values of leadership, service and civic responsibility.

“We pay homage to his outstanding legacy. He was the visionary behind the chartering of the Rotaract Club of St. Kitts in 1986, creating opportunities for young leaders to embrace Rotary values,” the Club stated.

Wilkin was also identified as the driving force behind the Advancement of Children Foundation, established in 2008 as a joint initiative of the Rotary Clubs of St. Kitts and Liamuiga.

The Foundation was created to serve as a catalyst for positive change among young people, with emphasis on addressing violence, antisocial behaviour and challenges affecting vulnerable youth.

His fellow Rotarians said Wilkin also played an invaluable role as a keeper of institutional and national history.

“Past President Charles was more than just a cherished member, but also a friend, mentor, and a never-ending reservoir of history,” the Club said.

“He frequently documented and shared the history of St. Kitts and the Club, including the ‘Snapshot of St. Kitts in 1969’ as part of the Club’s anniversary series.”

The organisation said his passing leaves a deep void.

“The Club has suffered a tremendous loss. Past President Charles embodied the spirit of Service Above Self, not just in the Club, but throughout his life as a lawyer, mentor, community leader, and advocate for ethical leadership,” the statement continued.

“His thoughtful contributions and quiet generosity enriched every project, every fellowship and every meeting. A true Rotarian in every sense.”

Outside Rotary, Wilkin was widely respected across St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean for his distinguished legal career, public service, mentorship and contribution to civic life.

His impact, however, was perhaps most deeply felt among those who knew him personally and worked alongside him through decades of service.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and all members of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, we extend our deepest condolences to his Partner-in-Service Shermine, his children, his family, loved ones and all that knew him,” the Club stated.

“He touched so many lives in a positive way and was a beacon of light felt by the countless people he inspired.”

For the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, Charles Wilkin’s legacy is now permanently woven into the organisation’s history — through the institutions he helped build, the young leaders he encouraged, the history he preserved and more than half a century of dedicated service.

“His influence and legacy will forever remain woven into the history of the Rotary Club of St. Kitts.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”